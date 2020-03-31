Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal judge begs Congress to pass forgiveness for offenders as COVID-19 risk in prisons grows

Published

56 mins ago

on

In an opinion released on Tuesday, Manhattan-based federal judge Jesse Furman begged Congress and the White House to come together to pass a bill granting relief to low-level prisoners, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to ravage the prison system.

The plea came in the course of his findings on the case of Dr. Nkanga Nkanga, a former Staten Island doctor who pleaded guilty in 2018 to running an illegal opioid “pill mill.” 67 years old and suffering from asthma, Nkanga recently survived a stroke in a Brooklyn federal prison and is extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 if it spreads in his facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furman is convinced that keeping him in prison is effectively a death sentence — but laid out in his ruling that he has no authority to release him, and Congress must take action to pass new legislation removing vulnerable offenders from overcrowded prisons, for the sake of everyone’s health.

“Realistically, the best — perhaps the only — way to mitigate the damage and reduce the death toll is to decrease the jail and prison population by releasing as many people as possible,” wrote Furman. “Dr. Nkanga’s case is a vivid illustration of why the dangers posed by COVID-19 to the imprisoned population cry out for action by Congress and the Executive Branch. For the most part, judges are limited to granting release in individual cases — an approach that is too slow and ad hoc to do much good against the unprecedented dangers posed by COVID-19.”

Although prisons isolate offenders from the outside world, they are not sterile facilities and viruses can spread rapidly between inmates and guards.

“Only the political branches can do what this moment requires,” warned Furman. “The question is whether they will do so — and, if they do, whether their actions will be too late for Dr. Nkanga and other inmates like him.”

Read the full opinion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Carnival reveals there are still over 6,000 passengers in cruise ships at sea during pandemic: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Carnival Corp., the largest cruise line in the world, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there are still over 6,000 passengers out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JUST IN to CNN - Carnival Corp. announced in SEC documents today that more than 6000 passengers remain out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) March 31, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump's speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.

Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.

Trump’s press conference started.

And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump rejects reopening Obamacare enrollment during pandemic — and sets up red states for disaster

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is refusing calls from health care experts and insurers to reopen the Affordable Care Act's enrollment period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace," wrote Susannah Luthi. "However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told POLITICO the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is 'exploring other options.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image