Quantcast
Connect with us

Flat Earther arrested after screaming at kids on playground: ‘You’re not on a spinning ball!’

Published

4 mins ago

on

According to the Greenville News, a “Flat Earth” activist was arrested last week after screaming at kids on a playground at a school in South Carolina.

The incident was captured on YouTube by the activist, Nathan Thompson, in a video titled “RED PILL THE YOUTH” — a common phrase among far-right and conspiracy theory activists based on the famous scene in “The Matrix” where Neo is offered a red pill that will allow him to escape the simulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listen, guys, they’re going to teach you you live on a spinning ball — that doesn’t make it true. It’s not real. The floor is not moving a thousand miles an hour,” said Thompson in the video, sporting a “FLAT EARTH” shirt. He throws pamphlets over the fence and shouts “Space is fake! You’re not on a spinning ball!”

On the video, the students seem incredibly confused by the outburst. One shouts “Are you crazy?”

The Flat Earth conspiracy theory posits that the Earth is in fact a two-dimensional disk, with the North Pole as the center and the South Pole as a wall of ice surrounding the edge — and that the Sun and Moon are small orbs that circle around above the disk. Evidently, all scientists, natural philosophers, and world governments have been lying to the public for millennia, although various Flat Earthers disagree on the exact reasons why.

In reality, anyone can easily prove for themselves the Earth is spherical in a number of ways. One of the easiest is to go to the ocean and watch ships appear or disappear from behind the curvature.

Nevertheless, a small subculture of conspiracy theorists continues to insist the Earth is a flat disk, propelled by online platforms that allow them to spread their ideas far and wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, prominent Flat Earth activist “Mad” Mike Hughes died after launching himself in a homemade, steam-powered rocket in the California desert, attempting to reach space so he could determine for himself the shape of the planet.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Flat Earther arrested after screaming at kids on playground: ‘You’re not on a spinning ball!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to the Greenville News, a "Flat Earth" activist was arrested last week after screaming at kids on a playground at a school in South Carolina.

The incident was captured on YouTube by the activist, Nathan Thompson, in a video titled "RED PILL THE YOUTH" — a common phrase among far-right and conspiracy theory activists based on the famous scene in "The Matrix" where Neo is offered a red pill that will allow him to escape the simulation.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans crossing over to vote Biden in primaries will likely stick with him in November: conservative columnist

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

In a late-breaking column for the Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis announced that he would be taking advantage of Virginia's open primary to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in an attempt to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and to hopefully beat Donald Trump in the November election.

Last December Lewis expressed disgust with the Republican Party, writing, "Donald Trump’s Republican Party has adopted all the worst qualities I used to hate about the American left. The good news is that this has created an opening for the Democratic Party to seize the moral high ground. The bad news is most of the so-called conservatives have followed Trump down the drain," which led to his admission on Super Tuesday that he will be voting for Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nunes associate lands key intelligence post on Trump’s National Security Council after being implicated in Ukraine scandal: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to a report from POLITICO, former counsel to the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes and White House lawyer, Michael Ellis, has been named by President Trump to be senior director for intelligence on the National Security Council, with his first day on the job being this past Monday.

Ellis has been a member of Trump's inner circle since 2017. He also reportedly helped former House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) launch his investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller's probe of the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image