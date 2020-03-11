Quantcast
Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano offers ‘off-the-wall’ suggestion to help Biden defeat Trump

2 hours ago

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano expects Joe Biden to make a “surprising” choice for running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president moved closer to securing the nomination by winning Michigan and three other states in Tuesday’s primary matchups against Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Napolitano thinks he’ll make a splash with his running mate, reported Huffington Post.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” Napolitano said Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

“But I think there’s a lot of competing factors and former candidates with different levels of influence and approach to President Obama,” he continued, “and the decision might be a little surprising.”

Napolitano then suggested a running mate who would be more than a little surprising.

“He might even reach across the aisle and do something off the wall like John Kasich, who probably agrees with Biden on everything except he’s got an ‘R’ after his name and it will guarantee [him] Ohio,” Napolitano said.

That would go a long way toward denying President Donald Trump a second term.

“Trump can’t win without Ohio,” he said.


WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously busts ‘wanderer’ Trump for painting Biden as ‘confused’

6 mins ago

March 11, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hooted with laughter at President Donald Trump's insistence that Joe Biden was too old and confused to be president.

The "Morning Joe" host wondered how that would work when there were so many examples of Trump himself misspeaking or just wandering off, and he rolled a supercut video of the president walking away from events in a daze, set to the tune of Dion's "The Wanderer."

"Everything Donald Trump says is either confession or projection," Scarborough said. "So, again, there's so many of these out there, you just wonder how much longer is a campaign really going to suggest that there's another candidate in the race who sometimes seems confused and disoriented, because for every clip they have, there are 30 of Donald Trump."

IRS may push back April 15 tax deadline in response to coronavirus outbreak: report

49 mins ago

March 11, 2020

The Trump administration will likely extend the April 15 tax deadline to alleviate the coronavirus outbreak's impact on American household and businesses.

An administration official and another person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that Treasury officials are considering the move -- which would effectively serve as a bridge loan to taxpayers -- but the details have not yet been finalized.

Trump decided to take coronavirus more seriously after watching Fox News coverage of stock market crash: report

52 mins ago

March 11, 2020

President Donald Trump for the past two weeks has routinely sought to downplay the public health risks associated with coronavirus.

Bloomberg reports that the president changed his tune, however, after watching Fox News coverage of Monday's stock market crash in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 2,000 points.

