Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano offers ‘off-the-wall’ suggestion to help Biden defeat Trump

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano expects Joe Biden to make a “surprising” choice for running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president moved closer to securing the nomination by winning Michigan and three other states in Tuesday’s primary matchups against Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Napolitano thinks he’ll make a splash with his running mate, reported Huffington Post.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” Napolitano said Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

“But I think there’s a lot of competing factors and former candidates with different levels of influence and approach to President Obama,” he continued, “and the decision might be a little surprising.”

Napolitano then suggested a running mate who would be more than a little surprising.

“He might even reach across the aisle and do something off the wall like John Kasich, who probably agrees with Biden on everything except he’s got an ‘R’ after his name and it will guarantee [him] Ohio,” Napolitano said.

That would go a long way toward denying President Donald Trump a second term.

“Trump can’t win without Ohio,” he said.