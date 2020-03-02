Fox News: ‘Concerns over spread of coronavirus’ at Charlotte Trump rally

Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke reported from a Trump rally in North Carolina on Monday that there are “concerns of spread of coronavirus” at the event.

Corke spoke to Fox News host Dana Perino from Charlotte, North Carolina, where supporters of President Donald Trump waited in line ahead of his Monday night rally.

“They have been lined up here since way early in the morning,” the Fox News correspondent said. “This state has turned increasingly purple in recent years. But it’s clear to say, when you look at the lines here, you couldn’t tell that.”

Corke added: “I think it’s fair to point out, while we do expect a big crowd here tonight, there are concerns over the spread of coronavirus in some small circles and so some people who plan to come could choose, in fact, to stay home.”

Earlier on Monday, the president insisted that his rallies are free of the COVID-19 virus.

“I think it’s very safe,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

