Fox News: ‘Concerns over spread of coronavirus’ at Charlotte Trump rally
Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke reported from a Trump rally in North Carolina on Monday that there are “concerns of spread of coronavirus” at the event.
Corke spoke to Fox News host Dana Perino from Charlotte, North Carolina, where supporters of President Donald Trump waited in line ahead of his Monday night rally.
“They have been lined up here since way early in the morning,” the Fox News correspondent said. “This state has turned increasingly purple in recent years. But it’s clear to say, when you look at the lines here, you couldn’t tell that.”
Corke added: “I think it’s fair to point out, while we do expect a big crowd here tonight, there are concerns over the spread of coronavirus in some small circles and so some people who plan to come could choose, in fact, to stay home.”
Earlier on Monday, the president insisted that his rallies are free of the COVID-19 virus.
“I think it’s very safe,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Devin Nunes ripped to shreds by his constituents in Yelp reviews
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is known for his dedication to President Donald Trump, but that isn't typically the focus of a member of Congress' job. One of the most important jobs an official can do is provide constituent services to those living in the district.
Nunes isn't getting promising reviews on his Google Review and Yelp pages. On Google, Nunes' Congressional office has nearly 3 stars, where on Yelp he has only 2 stars.
‘This is wrong’: Betsy DeVos under fire after ‘last-minute’ rule change slashes funding for more than 800 rural schools
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came under fire after her department made a bookkeeping change that would result in major funding cuts for America's rural schools.
This article was originally published at Salon
The Department of Education quietly informed state education officials that it would change how districts report the number of students who live in poverty, which could result in funding cuts for more than 800 of the "poorest" and "most geographically isolated" schools, according to The New York Times.
Voting ends in Israel with exit polls giving Netanyahu a slight lead but no majority
Victory in a cliffhanger Israeli election on Monday seemed to be within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp, with exit polls showing him just one seat short of a governing right-wing bloc in parliament.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, responded to the projections by tweeting “Thank you” and a heart emoji. He fought Israel’s third election in less than a year under the cloud of corruption charges, which he denies.