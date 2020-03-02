Quantcast
Trump insists his rallies are free from coronavirus: 'I think it's very safe'

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the cororavirus at his campaign rallies.

The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report.

“I think it’s very safe,” Trump said of his campaign events.

The president also indicated that he would press the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate development of a vaccine for the virus known as COVID-19.

Right-wing news site gave $50,000 to super PAC backing Susan Collins — while attacking her opponent's 'big money'

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the right-wing media empire Newsmax, which is owned by President Donald Trump's friend Chris Ruddy, gave $50,000 to a super PAC backing Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), without sharing this donation with its readers, and while running stories attacking her most prominent Democratic opponent for being funded by liberal "big money."

"As the competitive Maine Senate race heated up last summer, the conservative news outlet Newsmax blared a warning to its audience: Democratic moneymen were pouring cash into an effort to flip one of Republicans’ most endangered Senate seats," wrote Lachlan Markey. "'Progressive big-money donors are stepping up their crusade against centrist Sen. Susan Collins,' Newsmax senior editor David Patten wrote. 'Advertising Analytics reports none of the $1.3 million spent on the Senate race so far has come from Republican sources.' Collins’ Senate campaign quickly promoted the piece on its own website."

Video shows Los Angeles district attorney's husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: 'Get off my porch!'

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

In a shocking video circulating on social media, the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey can be seen pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists who gathered outside their home demanding to meet with her.

Lacey is facing a primary this Tuesday and is trying to get reelected.

"Get off of my porch," David Lacey says in the video.

"Are you going to shoot me?" a woman says off camera.

Jackie Lacey has been the subject of criticism from civil rights activists for failing to explain over 500 police killings that happened under her watch -- fatal shootings which she's failed to bring charges for in most cases.

