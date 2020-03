Trump insists his rallies are free from coronavirus: ‘I think it’s very safe’

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the cororavirus at his campaign rallies.

The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report.

“I think it’s very safe,” Trump said of his campaign events.

Trump asked about safety of attending campaign rallies amid virus spread: "I think it's very safe." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 2, 2020

“I think it’s very safe," President Trump says when asked if it is safe to hold a campaign rally amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/66GbJM569G — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 2, 2020

The president also indicated that he would press the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate development of a vaccine for the virus known as COVID-19.

In the Oval Office, Trump says he'll press pharmaceutical execs to "accelerate" efforts to develop a vaccine against novel coronavirus. Asked whether it's safe to hold campaign rallies, he says "I think it's very safe." — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 2, 2020

President Trump says he's going to ask major pharmaceutical companies to "accelerate whatever they're doing" in terms of a Coronavirus vaccine. — Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) March 2, 2020

TRUMP on pharmaceutical companies and coronavirus: "We’ve asked them to accelerate whatever they’re doing in terms of a vaccine.” Trump also said it is “very safe” to hold campaign rallies amid coronavirus outbreak. Live updates: https://t.co/ZPwiR1nr7W pic.twitter.com/sNp4ZRx7OI — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 2, 2020