Fox News guest cites Bible as proof coronavirus is ‘plot’ to unleash ‘biological warfare’
Evangelist Alveda King told Fox News viewers on Sunday that the novel coronavirus is part of a “plot” to unleash “biological warfare” on the planet.
On Sunday, King appeared on Fox & Friends to praise President Donald Trump for declaring a national day of prayer to combat the pandemic.
“President Trump is reminding us to be wise,” King told Fox News host Pete Hegseth. “I think he said that a vaccine is on the verge and some other types of precautions… That should be very comforting for us.”
(In fact, a COVID-19 vaccine will take at least 18 months to develop, according to the World Health Organization.)
King continued: “In my prayer, [I say], ‘God is this you doing this for judgement?’ And then I went to Psalms 2 and it says the rulers and the kings of the Earth get together and plot and do certain kind of things.”
“So, evil people — it seems as though biological warfare was involved in this to some degree,” she added. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist and I don’t want to make up anything.”
“Yeah, we don’t know that,” Hegseth interrupted. “I get that.”
“We don’t,” King agreed. “I think this is human error, not God trying to [punish] America.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump White House called to complain about tweet describing O’Hare airport chaos — and offered no help: Illinois governor
Appearing on Meet the Press, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer (D) said the only response he got from the White House about his Twitter accusation about travelers being stuck in O'Hare airport awaiting health checks was a complaint from an unnamed staffer -- and no offer of help.
Speaking with host Chuck Todd, the lawmaker called out the White House which caused the mess by not staffing up DGS employees after the president deeclared a travel halt involving Europe.
“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got," he explained. "Now, we’ve been talking to Customs and Border Patrol officials directly on the ground at O’Hare. I’ve been working with the mayor and our senators to make sure we’re getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”
‘Businesses are booming’: Steve Mnuchin brags to Chris Wallace about spending by panicked consumers
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday insisted that COVID-19 fears have not impacted overall consumer spending.
On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Americans are concerned about their retirement savings after losses in the stock market.
"According to one estimate, the market has lost almost $8 trillion dollars in value," Wallace noted. "How much further are the markets going to drop?"
"I can't predict where the market is this week," Mnuchin replied. "But what I can tell you is people who bought stock after the crash in '87, people who bought stocks after the financial crisis did really well."
Devin Nunes leveled for his latest lawsuit aimed at silencing critics — raising his demands to $1 billion in damages
In a column for Washington Post that is both sarcastic and scathing, Dana Milbank mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for spending more time filing lawsuits against his critics then doing the job voters sent him to Washington D.C. to do.
Under a headline stating, "Raise your hand if you have not been sued by Devin Nunes, " the columnist writes that his own paper has now been served with papers by the California congressman -- joining an extensive list that also includes a Twitter "cow."