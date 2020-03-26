Fox News host blasted after saying ‘people are dying, and I realize that’ — but ‘women…can’t get their nails done’

Quantcast
Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” featured insight into how the rich on the right a struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1000 people in the U.S., where there are more than 68,000 confirmed cases. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment this past week.

“I live in the city,” Ainsley Earhardt told her co-hosts. “You can’t go back to the city – you can, but I don’t want to, I don’t want to be around the area that’s infected the most,” she said. The New York City region is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

“But I’m thinking like all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment. You know, we’ve got to think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothing before all this happened and you want to return it, are stores going to, you know, waive that 30 day period where you can get your money back if you need to return something?”

“These are all the things. Women – y’all don’t think about this, guys, but – this is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, ‘You’re gonna see what color our real hair is because our roots are going to grow in.’ Women – all my friends are saying, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that – but they can’t get their nails done.”

“You know, businesses are closed everywhere. We’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and it is grocery stores – those are really the only places that people are going now.”

Here’s how some are responding:

