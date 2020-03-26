Fox News host blasted after saying ‘people are dying, and I realize that’ — but ‘women…can’t get their nails done’

Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” featured insight into how the rich on the right a struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1000 people in the U.S., where there are more than 68,000 confirmed cases. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment this past week.

“I live in the city,” Ainsley Earhardt told her co-hosts. “You can’t go back to the city – you can, but I don’t want to, I don’t want to be around the area that’s infected the most,” she said. The New York City region is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

“But I’m thinking like all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment. You know, we’ve got to think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothing before all this happened and you want to return it, are stores going to, you know, waive that 30 day period where you can get your money back if you need to return something?”

“These are all the things. Women – y’all don’t think about this, guys, but – this is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, ‘You’re gonna see what color our real hair is because our roots are going to grow in.’ Women – all my friends are saying, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that – but they can’t get their nails done.”

“You know, businesses are closed everywhere. We’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and it is grocery stores – those are really the only places that people are going now.”

“all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can’t get their nails done” pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020

Here’s how some are responding:

Remember this the next time you hear that elderly Americans have to be risked to re-start the economy. https://t.co/9OXavyWr0H — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 26, 2020

Narcissistic blindness is very difficult to overcome. https://t.co/qnSclkpPt4 — Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) March 26, 2020

Says the woman able to flee her apartment in the city for a home outside of the epicenter of a pandemic. https://t.co/mK2nPmxx2c — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 26, 2020

Forget the people who can’t get tested or the doctors/nurses working through exhaustion. Forget those who have to die alone. Kim’s biggest fear about coronavirus is that people will realize that she’s not a natural blonde because she can’t get her hair done.#FoxNewsWillKillUsAll — James (@JamesSNYC) March 26, 2020

My friend is a hairdresser and her salon will be closed for at least another month. She contacted all of her clients and more than a few are angry at her because they have ‘events’ coming up and need their hair done. She’s like ‘have you not watched the news? SMDH. https://t.co/ohngf3hJkB — Kat K 🐾🐾 (@HIHKatharine) March 26, 2020

When someone asks for the definition of “privilege,” show them this video. https://t.co/GVX25gmKlq — Corey Rayburn Yung (@CoreyRYung) March 26, 2020

She’s basically saying people need to get back to work so they can service her. I hate this person. I truly hate this woman. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 26, 2020

.@ainsleyearhardt there are nurses on the front line in NYC wearing fucking trash bags in attempt to protect themselves -the best they can- and you’re discussing the inability to go get nails done. My gawd lady, MAGAts don’t come any dumber than you. https://t.co/0uCiRY07lW — Rob Wagner 😷😷🍸🍸 (@wagner_rob) March 26, 2020

“Grandma, how did you survive The Great Inconvenience of 2020? Is it true that you couldn’t book a manicure for weeks?” — Future Grandchildren of Privilege — Gary Wright (@ItsMeGaryLee) March 26, 2020

Hot take: the real crisis of #COVID19 is rooted in a diversion & inclusion argument. This is a crisis of empathy. This is an inability of some people of privilege to see themselves in the lives & experiences of ‘other’ – in this case, anyone touched by this disease. https://t.co/sQd1voXohK — Lorimer Shenher (@ShenherLorimer) March 26, 2020

I swear the first qualification for Fox job applicants has to be “Terrible Person.” — Wulfpack08 (@gottateach2136) March 26, 2020

