Fox News panel rips Devin Nunes for lack of ‘smart behavior’: ‘We don’t want people going to restaurants’
A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”
“Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.”
On Monday, Dr. Nicole Saphier — a Fox News contributor — shot down Nunes’ advice.
“You have Devin Nunes telling people, ‘Go out to restaurants, go ahead and do that,'” the doctor lamented. “And here’s the thing between panicking and just smart behaviors, and the truth is we don’t want people going out to busy restaurants right now. We want people to just kind of stay in their homes for the betterment of themselves and their families, but also the community.”
Saphier warned that following Nunes’ recommendation could leave the United States “in the same situation as Italy.”
At that point, Fox News host Ed Henry played a clip of U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci explaining why he would not go out to restaurants at this time.
“We have to have a consistency in that regard,” Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel agreed. “That’s what Dr. Fauci’s talking about. [We must] get people to understand how serious this is.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
As the coronavirus pandemic places extraordinary strain on national healthcare systems around the world, public health experts are making the case that countries with universal single-payer systems have thus far responded more efficiently and effectively to the outbreak than nations like the United States, whose fragmented for-profit apparatus has struggled to cope with the growing crisis.
CNN
Ex-Trump official shocks CNN host by warning US could lose 1 million jobs next month
Economist Kevin Hassett, who served as the chairman President Donald Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, shocked CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday by issuing dire predictions about the state of the American economy.
During an interview on CNN, Hassett warned that there was a 95 percent chance of the American economy contracting this quarter and said there was a chance that the United States could lose up to 1 million jobs next month alone.
"I think in the U.S., we'll have a very terrible second quarter," he said. "We just ran the numbers carefully over the weekend, and we think the second quarter will be about minus-five percent, and we think the jobs number in early April might be as much as minus a million or so, because nobody is going to get hired next week."
