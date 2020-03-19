Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says Richard Burr betrayed his country — and should resign to face prosecution
On Fox News Thursday, right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson laid into Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) following reports that he offloaded $1.6 dollars in stock after private briefings on coronavirus, even as he publicly downplayed its threat to the economy.
“You may have seen the news reports this afternoon that the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sold more than a million dollars in stock in February, after learning how devastating the Chinese coronavirus could be,” said Carlson. “He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is now happening. But he didn’t warn the public. He didn’t give a primetime address. Didn’t go on television to sound the alarm. He didn’t even disavow an op-ed he had written just ten days before claiming that America was, quote, ‘better prepared than ever for coronavirus.'”
“He didn’t do any of those things,” continued Carlson. “Instead, what did he do? He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn’t lose money. And then he stayed silent. Now, maybe there’s an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading.”
“There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis,” added Carlson. “And that appears to be what happened.”
Watch below:
Tucker Carlson calls for Senator Burr to resign and await prosecution for insider trading if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation for his actions. He goes on to say it appears that Senator Burr betrayed his country in a time of crisis pic.twitter.com/q7yJa5wjuA
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020
GOP senator bizarrely claims we should force China to ‘foot the bill’ for coronavirus
On Fox News Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that there should be an "international investigation" into the origins of coronavirus, and that China should be required to "foot the bill" for damage caused by the virus in the United States.
Josh Hawley, King of introducing doomed resolutions that go nowhere, says we should investigate China and make them “foot the bill” for the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9IwOMe7Y2s
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Second GOP senator caught dumping stocking — after receiving coronavirus briefing
Two Republican senators have admitted in public filings to having sold stock just before the crash of the stock market.
The first was Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC). Hours later, The Daily Beast reported interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).
"The Senate’s newest member sold off seven figures worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after a private, all-Senators meeting on the novel coronavirus that subsequently hammered U.S. equities," The Beast reported.
"Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on January 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-Senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC Director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus," The Beast noted.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes demolishes Richard Burr for his stock antics
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," Chris Hayes slammed Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his stock selloff.
"Our leaders, at the federal level particularly, should have been preparing, and some really did understand what was coming," said Hayes. "NPR obtained a secret recording of Republican Senate Intelligence chair Richard Burr, who they say, quote, 'warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus."
"There is one thing I can tell you about this," said Burr in the clip. "It is much more aggressive than anything we've ever seen in recent history. It's probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."