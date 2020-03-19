Quantcast
Republican dumped up to $1.6 million of stock — after reassuring America about coronavirus preparedness

Published

33 mins ago

on

by Robert Faturechi and Derek Willis

Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $582,029 and $1.56 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 29 separate transactions.

As the head of the intelligence committee, Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to America’s security. His committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time, according to a Reuters story.

A week after Burr’s sales, the stock market began a sharp decline and has lost about 30% since.

On Thursday, Burr came under fire after NPR obtained a secret recording from Feb. 27, in which the lawmaker gave a VIP group at an exclusive social club a much more dire preview of the economic impact of the coronavirus than what he had told the public.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak,” his spokesperson said. “As the situation continues to evolve daily, he has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy.”

Burr is not a particularly wealthy member of the Senate: Roll Call estimated his net worth at $1.7 million in 2018, indicating that the February sales significantly shaped his financial fortunes and spared him from some of the pain that many Americans are now facing.

He was one of the authors of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, which shapes the nation’s response to public health threats like the coronavirus. Burr’s office did not respond to requests for comment about what sort of briefing materials, if any, on the coronavirus threat Burr may have seen as chair of the intelligence committee before his selling spree.

According to the NPR report, Burr told attendees of the luncheon held at the Capitol Hill Club: “There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history … It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

He warned that companies might have to curtail their employees’ travel, that schools could close and that the military might be mobilized to compensate for overwhelmed hospitals.

The luncheon was organized by the Tar Heel Circle, a club for businesses and organizations in North Carolina that are charged up to $10,000 for membership and are promised “interaction with top leaders and staff from Congress, the administration, and the private sector.”

Burr’s public comments had been considerably less dire. In a Feb. 7 op-ed that he co-authored with another senator, he assured the public that “the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus.” He wrote, “No matter the outbreak or threat, Congress and the federal government have been vigilant in identifying gaps in its readiness efforts and improving its response capabilities.”

Members of Congress are required by law to disclose their securities transactions.

Burr was one of just three senators who in 2012 opposed the bill that explicitly barred lawmakers and their staff from using nonpublic information for trades and required regular disclosure of those trades. In opposing the bill, Burr argued at the time that insider trading laws already applied to members of Congress. President Barack Obama signed the bill, known as the STOCK Act, that year.

Stock transactions of lawmakers are reported in ranges. Burr’s Feb. 13 selling spree was his largest stock selling day of at least the past 14 months, according to a ProPublica review of Senate records. Unlike his typical disclosure reports, which are a mix of sales and purchases, all of the transactions were sales.

His biggest sales included companies that are among the most vulnerable to an economic slowdown. He dumped up to $150,000 worth of shares of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, a chain based in the United States that has lost two-thirds of its value. And he sold up to $100,000 of shares of Extended Stay America, an economy hospitality chain. Shares of that company are now worth less than half of what they did at the time Burr sold.

The assets come from accounts that are held by Burr, belong to his spouse or are jointly held.


California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.

The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:

California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK

1 in 10 workers say they’ve already been laid off since the economic downturn began: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in businesses up and down the country shuttering their doors and people refraining from commerce. But how bad is the economic contraction?

According to a new poll of American workers from SurveyUSA, it is already very bad indeed.

The survey finds that almost 1 in 10 workers already report being laid off due to the crisis — roughly 14 million people — and an additional 1 in 4, or 35 million people, have seen their hours scaled back.

The business side of the equation looks just as grim. According to Axios, a Goldman Sachs survey found 96 percent of small business owners report being affected, and around half say they cannot keep operating more than three months in these conditions.

Susan Rice says she flagged the concern of a pandemic to Gen. Michael Flynn in a 12-hour briefing when Trump took over

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Barack Obama's former Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did a 12-hour meeting with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when the incoming DNI was about to take over under President Donald Trump's administration.

Flynn didn't last long, as Trump fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn is now being faced with jail time for his involvement in the Russia scandal.

"You know, I can't tell you whether his cabinet officials and his national security adviser designee and his homeland security adviser designee briefed (Trump) on what they exercised the scenario around," said Rice. "I have no ability to know what was discussed. I can tell you as national security adviser I had one of the only extended opportunities to do a handoff to my successor, who was at the time Gen. Michael Flynn. We spent 12 hours together during that transition period. We provided over 100 briefing papers, they were very carefully done, and the pandemic concern, the pandemic scenario, the global health agenda was very much one of the issues that we've presented and flagged for them."

Continue Reading
 
 
