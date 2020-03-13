Quantcast
George Conway blames Trump’s GOP enablers for leaving ‘unfit’ president in office to botch pandemic response

1 min ago

In a tweet late Thursday, conservative attorney George Conway listed the name of every Republican in the Senate who voted to acquit Donald Trump during his impeachment trial and said they should be made to pay now that the country is in the throes of a pandemic that the administration has bungled since day one.

As Conway, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway wrote: ” .@realDonaldTrump actually can’t help that he’s intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for any public office. But there are 52 people who could’ve done something about it 5 weeks ago. No one should forget their responsibility, not this fall, in 2022 and 2024—or ever.”

Below that was a list of each Republican who voted for acquittal.

You can see the tweet below:


How did Matt Gaetz get a coronavirus test when the rest of us can’t?

2 mins ago

March 13, 2020

I got the COVID-19 text at 8:30 Tuesday night, three days after returning from a journalism conference in New Orleans.

“At least one NICAR attendee has tested positive for coronavirus,” wrote my colleague Liz Lucas. Several of us had attended the data journalism conference, which draws reporters and editors from across the country.

What do you do when you think you might have been exposed to a virus that is shutting down countries? As health care journalists, we are ? in theory — uniquely equipped to know. But in real life, figuring out if we are at risk and getting tested is nearly impossible. It turns out that both medical advice and access to tests vary dramatically depending on where you live and who you are. And it isn’t immediately clear what the standard is.

Trump rages at Obama in early morning coronavirus rant

9 mins ago

March 13, 2020

President Donald Trump started off Friday morning of a disastrous week by blaming former President Barack Obama and the Centers for Disease Control for his own problems.

The president accused Obama of bungling the response to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic in 2009, and complained the former president had made changes to the CDC that hampered his own response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it," Trump tweeted. "It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further."

Chinese official accuses US of originally bringing coronavirus to China — using ‘proof’ from 9/11 conspiracy site

10 mins ago

March 13, 2020

A Chinese government campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is fuelling a row with the United States, with a Beijing official promoting conspiracy theories and Washington calling it the "Wuhan virus".

The spat comes as China tries to deflect blame for the contagion and reframe itself as a country that took decisive steps to buy the world time by placing huge swathes of its population under quarantine.

With cases falling in China and soaring abroad, Beijing is now rejecting the widely held assessment that the city of Wuhan is the birthplace of the outbreak.

