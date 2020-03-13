George Conway blames Trump’s GOP enablers for leaving ‘unfit’ president in office to botch pandemic response

In a tweet late Thursday, conservative attorney George Conway listed the name of every Republican in the Senate who voted to acquit Donald Trump during his impeachment trial and said they should be made to pay now that the country is in the throes of a pandemic that the administration has bungled since day one.

As Conway, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway wrote: ” .@realDonaldTrump actually can’t help that he’s intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for any public office. But there are 52 people who could’ve done something about it 5 weeks ago. No one should forget their responsibility, not this fall, in 2022 and 2024—or ever.”

Below that was a list of each Republican who voted for acquittal.

You can see the tweet below: