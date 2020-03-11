Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway hilariously mocks Jared Kushner for suddenly taking over coronavirus responsibilities

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican lawyer and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, George Conway, hilariously mocked the story that Jared Kushner is handling the coronavirus outbreak after Trump assigned Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force.

Kushner, who doesn’t have any medical training, experience in curing diseases, or even government is reportedly reading a lot about the virus before he

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give [President Donald] Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself,” said Politico.

Conway responded to news that Kushner was taking over by asking if he would reach a “comprehensive peace agreement with the virus.” Kushner was tasked with achieving Middle East peace when Trump first took office. After reading about two dozen books, Kushner crafted a plan, which has been denounced by the Palestinians.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NBA game delayed after two players in the lineup experience ‘sickness’: ‘You’re all safe’

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

The Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but players went back to the locker room with some kind of illness, delaying the game.

With packed stands in Oklahoma City, the teams emerged only for Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay to have problems. Gobert touched a microphone to make a point about the coronavirus. He's been ill since.

Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight's lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is scared that Pelosi will humiliate him in negotiations over coronavirus response: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump is enraged at the fact that he has to craft a coronavirus relief plan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and dreads the prospect of speaking with her.

"Two senior Trump administration officials described a president who, out of an intense bitterness toward the House Speaker, has shuddered at the prospect of being in the same room with her during the ongoing public-health crisis and economic reverberations," wrote Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Brodey. "Instead, Trump has deputized some of his more prominent lieutenants to handle the delicate negotiations," most prominently Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail days before court hearing

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who gave classified information to WikiLeaks, was hospitalized after attempting suicide in jail.

The incident occurred days before a court hearing to determine whether to continue sanctions against Manning for contempt of court.

Manning has refused to comply with a grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being sought for extradition by U.S. prosecutors. She has written that the grand jury is "an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out