Jared Kushner is holding up action by the coronavirus task force — because he has to do ‘research’

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence may be in charge of the coronavirus task force, but apparently it’s Jared Kushner that’s holding up any meaningful action because he’s busy doing “research” on it.

Politico reported Wednesday that there’s no progress on acting about the virus because they’re waiting for Kushner to learn everything. Kushner isn’t a doctor, nurse, medical professional of any kind, nor is he an economist, and it’s unknown if he even took an economics class in college.

“There’s no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give [President Donald] Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself,” said Politico.

Read the full report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘We can’t believe a word you say’: America retches ahead of Trump’s primetime address on coronavirus

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that he would address the nation after another huge drop in the Dow Jones markets on Wednesday, sending the stocks into "bear market" territory.

The U.S. has already announced over 1,100 cases of coronavirus and it's still growing. The greatest problem that Americans have faced is that the president isn't entirely the most trustworthy person, with over 16,000 lies in his three years in office.

Daily Show mocks conspiracy theory about Biden’s mental fitness with Trump compilation

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in the polls, many of his opponents — chiefly supporters of President Donald Trump — have been circulating a conspiracy theory that Biden is suffering from senile dementia, based on verbal missteps he makes due to his lifelong stutter.

On Wednesday, The Daily Show mocked this narrative by putting together a compilation of Trump's own gaffes and blunders, titled "Trump's Best Words: Bracket Edition."

The video showcased such Trumpisms as "U-licious S. Grant," "renoversh," "momemtum," "delegitimatize," and several others.

Trump begs Americans to come together — after attacking Democrats for ‘hoax’ freakout over coronavirus

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked Democrats during a campaign address, saying that they were causing hysteria around coronavirus when it wasn't as serious as they were making it out to be.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he said from a campaign rally in South Carolina. “This is their new hoax.”

Now that he's coming to realize it is serious, he's begging people to come together.

"The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus. We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States!" he tweeted hours before his address of the nation.

