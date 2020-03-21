George Takei shreds Trump on MSNBC for pushing racism to distract from his coronavirus failures

Actor, author and activist George Takei blasted President Donald Trump for endangering lives by pushing racism during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Takei was interviewed on MSNBC by David Gura, who asked his opinion on Trump referring to COVID-19 and the “Chinese Virus.”

“His doing that sends a cold chill throughout the Asian American community because he is sending a signal to the haters in his constituency — and there are plenty of them there,” Takei warned.

The iconic actor, who was locked up in an internment camp during World War II, detailed multiple instances of racism connected to the COVID-19 panic.

Do me a favor and report this tweet. Trump is stoking racism. @jack may not do anything, but people should let @Twitter know it’s not acceptable. https://t.co/ongaXpn4od — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2020

Watch: