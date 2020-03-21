Quantcast
George Takei shreds Trump on MSNBC for pushing racism to distract from his coronavirus failures

Published

2 hours ago

on

Actor, author and activist George Takei blasted President Donald Trump for endangering lives by pushing racism during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Takei was interviewed on MSNBC by David Gura, who asked his opinion on Trump referring to COVID-19 and the “Chinese Virus.”

“His doing that sends a cold chill throughout the Asian American community because he is sending a signal to the haters in his constituency — and there are plenty of them there,” Takei warned.

The iconic actor, who was locked up in an internment camp during World War II, detailed multiple instances of racism connected to the COVID-19 panic.

Watch:


Nearly 1 billion people have been confined to their homes in response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.

More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown -- including in the US's three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago -- with more states expected to ramp up restrictions.

New Jersey became the latest US state to restrict movement as the fast-spreading pandemic upends lives across the planet, closing businesses, shutting schools and forcing millions to work from home.

NYT reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after covering New Rochelle coronavirus outbreak

Published

60 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Sarah Maslin Nir revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting on the coronavirus crisis in New Rochelle, New York.

The reporter for The New York Times says she is okay.

https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1241458979219390465

She had covered the crisis in New Rochelle:

https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239606411262332928

https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239662962366910464

https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239667407628763137

Behind the scenes: this was me yesterday interviewing nurses in hazmat suits out my car window as I head through New York State’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center. https://t.co/KfdlryDEkr pic.twitter.com/Ad6x4IQPw6

39-year-old found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from four days earlier still had not come back

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

On Friday, Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen -- her coronavirus test from Monday had still not come back.

Her story was recounted by NOLA.com.

"On March 10, Natasha Ott, 39, felt the beginnings of a cold coming on. She had a slight fever," NOLA reported.

"Crescent Care, her employer, had only a handful of tests for the new strain of coronavirus on hand; she initially passed on the chance to take one, after being told she was low-risk for the serious disease," the publication explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
