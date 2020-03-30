Quantcast
‘Give me a break’: Disillusioned Trump voter infuriated by promise to restart economy by Easter

Published

1 min ago

on

One disillusioned supporter said there’s “no way” he’s voting for President Donald Trump after watching his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politico caught up with Peter Molloy shopping in a nearly empty Sam’s Club last week in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where the former Trump voter had ventured out wearing a medical mask to pick up a prescription and stock up on frozen food and candy bars.

“I check every box — I’m in all the high-risk categories,” Molloy told the website. “I’m over 60, I’ve had pneumonia twice and it killed my lung capacity, I need oxygen every night before bed. I’ve got ARDS [Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome], which is part of the progression of this coronavirus, and I shattered my spleen in a skiing accident. So, yeah, I’m a bit compromised.”

“If I get infected,” he added, “I’m a goner.”

Molloy understands why Trump and others want Americans to get back to work and school, and he realizes that he’s better able to weather a pandemic shutdown than many because he’s retired and has some savings to draw on.

But he fears the president’s optimistic deadline is unrealistic and reckless.

“I actually get it, this talk about the economic trade-off not being acceptable, because more people die of the flu every year, or from addiction, and we don’t slow down for them,” Molloy said. “But this is different. Forget about the economy for a minute. I wouldn’t trade all the money in the world for my wife.”

Molloy was insulted by the president’s March 24 promise, which he floated on Twitter before discussing it at length on Fox News.

“We’re the most prosperous country in the history of the world,” he said. “We will come back from this. The economy will come back from this, but let’s not kid ourselves, and the president, that’s what he’s treating us like — kids, like we don’t know what’s going on. He needs to treat us like adults. We’re not going to flip a switch on Easter. Give me a break.”

Molloy backed Trump in 2016, but he has become disillusioned over time and has been appalled by the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“He’s constantly sending mixed messages, and that’s totally unacceptable,” Molloy said. “It’s been the story of his administration. His behavior, his tweets — he just does not act like a commander in chief, and it’s gotten even worse with this crisis.”

He told Politico he won’t be voting for Trump in November.

“There is no way,” Molloy said.


