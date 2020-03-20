‘God help us’: Viewers horrified after watching Trump repeatedly undercut Fauci at COVID-19 briefing

During a press briefing to address the coronavirus pandemic this Friday, President Trump touted the drug hydroxychloroquine as “very effective” against the coronavirus, even after top NIH official Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that clinical research needed to be done before it’s distributed to the public.

“I think without saying too much, I’m probably more of a fan of that than — maybe than anybody, but I’m a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It’s early, but I have seen things that are impressive,” he said.

As the briefing played out over the airwaves, folks on Twitter commented on what they saw as the president undermining Fauci in real time.

Trump gestured for Pence step in for damage control after Fauci got real about test inavailability — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 20, 2020

I feel for Dr Fauci, going out every day to try and explain the science, only to have his boss just undercut everything. — Tom Ryle, upgraded (@TomRyleBTB) March 20, 2020

For Fauci to stand up there as possibly one of the eminent experts on novel drugs and therapeutic interventions in emerging disease in the USA/the world and be undermined by Trump is so shocking — Dom (@domashwin) March 20, 2020

Just watch #Fauci body language in this clip. The uncomfortable smirk then full face palm. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

He knows Trump is an ignoramus & ill-equipped. God help us. pic.twitter.com/LPSEVlPHp7 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) March 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci just admits "we are not there yet" on testing. Time to move him up in Trump firing bingo. #PressBriefing — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) March 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci wouldn’t just say they’re not meeting testing demands. He had to be cross-examined before he frustratedly admitted yes, we’re clearly not testing enough. Then Pence & Trump follow again with “NOT EVERYONE SHOULD BE TESTED.” Yup. I’m scared. — Elon James White (@elonjames) March 20, 2020

I hope Fauci gets his own briefing without Trump or Pence. Then he can speak truthfully — ronald (@BodyBalanceRon) March 20, 2020

I watched the shitshow press conference with the Prez, thankful for the sanity of Dr. Fauci, whose job is nearly impossible; & now I’m watching the sane @WHO press conference & am so grateful for the detailed, measured engagement by their experts. — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) March 20, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci looks horrified. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 20, 2020

Trump, when asked about people not getting tested despite having symptoms, says "I haven't heard that." Like 5 minutes later, Dr. Fauci — with Trump standing behind him — admits there are people with symptoms not getting tests. — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) March 20, 2020

Just watched that largely inappropriate White House briefing, and have one thought: Hey, leaders! LEAD! Or get the hell out of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s way — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 20, 2020

This is bizarre. After Fauci FINALLY acknowledges that there IS a testing problem as evidenced by people calling in saying they can't get a test. Trump gets Pence to speak & then the VP blathers bullshit about how much progress they have made on testing. It is total gaslighting. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) March 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci is noticeably bothered by having his comments and suggestions undercut by uninformed political sycophants trying to praise their leader. Trump is the virus. #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaCrisis #PressBriefing — W. E. B. Dem Bois (@WEB_DemBois) March 20, 2020

Stunning. Trump doesn’t like Fauci’s answer on testing so brings in Pence to happy talk. — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) March 20, 2020

Q: What do you say to Americans that are scared? Pence: Do not be afraid, be vigilant Fauci: I would recommend to follow the guidance given due to the scientific evidence at hand Pompeo: Our borders are secure and we will restrict travel Trump: You’re a terrible reporter — Chris Hartlage (@chrishartlage) March 20, 2020

Trump's nonsense is so toxic it even made Dr. Fauci touch his face, which as we all know, is a big no no. https://t.co/B2ZDMH1OPj — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 20, 2020

It's so obvious that Trump didn't want Fauci at these briefings

And its really obvious why Dr.Fauci was only there today based on the people & the presses demand for someone to speak truth New rule: If Dr.Fauci isn't there don't air the press conference, just summarize it later — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) March 20, 2020

