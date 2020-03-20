Quantcast
‘God help us’: Viewers horrified after watching Trump repeatedly undercut Fauci at COVID-19 briefing

During a press briefing to address the coronavirus pandemic this Friday, President Trump touted the drug hydroxychloroquine as “very effective” against the coronavirus, even after top NIH official Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that clinical research needed to be done before it’s distributed to the public.

“I think without saying too much, I’m probably more of a fan of that than — maybe than anybody, but I’m a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It’s early, but I have seen things that are impressive,” he said.

As the briefing played out over the airwaves, folks on Twitter commented on what they saw as the president undermining Fauci in real time.

