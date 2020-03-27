Google offers $800 million to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Google on Friday pledged $800 million worth of support in response to the coronavirus pandemic for health organizations, researchers and businesses impacted by the crisis.
The aid will come in the form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services from the California-based internet colossus, according to chief executive Sundar Pichai.
Google will provide $250 million in ad grants to the World Health Organization and more than 100 other public agencies around the world providing information to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to Pichai.
Some $340 million worth of free advertising will be made available to small- or medium-sized businesses in Google’s network that are taking financial hits as people stay home due to virus risk.
“We hope it will help to alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” Pichai said in a blog post.
A pool of $20 million world of credits for services hosted in the Google “cloud” will be available to researchers and academic institutions exploring ways to combat the deadly pandemic or that are tracking critical data about its spread.
Google will also match as much as $10,000 in donations its employees make to organizations in their communities this year, increasing the amount from $7,500.
“Together, we’ll continue to help our communities — including our businesses, educators, researchers, and nonprofits — to navigate the challenges ahead,” Pichai said.
Google has been pouring month into working with partners to ramp up production of protective gear such as face masks for health care providers
Employees from Alphabet divisions including Google, Verily and X are providing engineering, supply chain and healthcare are working with equipment makers to increase production of ventilators needed to keep some COVID-19 sufferers alive, according to Pichai.
‘How about keeping Americans alive?’: House Republican leader slammed for saying top priority is to keep people ‘at work’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for declaring in a lengthy House speech the Republicans' "top priority" during the coronavirus pandemic is to keep people at work.
Many latched on to his remarks, made just before the House passed the Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus package, which will now be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.
“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work," McCarthy told his socially-distancing colleagues in the House chamber.
Conservative pundit blasts Florida’s GOP governor for ‘risking the lives of millions’ during the coronavirus pandemic
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been drawing a great deal of criticism this week for not being as proactive as other governors — for example, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy or Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf — when it comes to fighting the spread of coronavirus in his state. Much of the criticism has come from Democrats, but in The Bulwark, conservative writer Amanda Carpenter slams DeSantis for putting the lives of Floridians at risk — especially those who are older.
WATCH: House members cheer as Thomas Massie’s stunt fails and coronavirus stimulus bill is approved by a voice vote
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the over $2 trillion coronavirus relief package this Friday, putting an end to the last-minute drama from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who had objected to a simple voice vote that would have required only a minimal number of lawmakers to return to the Capitol.
C-SPAN caught the moment Massie's stunt failed, showing the House erupt in applause when his efforts were shot down and the bill was approved.
