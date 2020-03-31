Quantcast
GOP goes down in flames for ‘astonishingly stupid’ attempt to blame outbreak on impeachment

Published

40 mins ago

on

Republicans on Tuesday were called out for a new talking point that blames impeachment for President Donald Trump’s lack of early action on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, GOP sources said that there is en effort to deflect the criticism of Trump by citing impeachment.

About the time Wilson revealed the new talking point, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used it during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

McConnell claimed that impeachment had “diverted” the government from dealing with the virus.

Commenters on Twitter pointed out that impeachment was caused by the president’s lawless behavior. Others noted that Trump continued to play golf during the impeachment and Senate trial, which ended in early February.

Read some of the tweets from verified accounts below.

Breaking Banner

