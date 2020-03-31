Quantcast
Mitch McConnell: Impeachment ‘diverted the attention of the government’ away from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested on Tuesday that the impeachment of President Donald Trump is to blame for the federal government’s slow reaction to coronavirus pandemic.

During a radio interview, conservative host Hugh Hewitt noted that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was concerned about the virus early on because he does not trust China, where the outbreak began.

“He was first, and I think Tom was right on the mark,” McConnell said before blaming his lack of action on impeachment.

“And it came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial,” he added. “And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything every day was all about impeachment.”

“But Tom figured this out early, and he was absolutely right,” the Majority Leader remarked.

Illinois asked Trump for 1.2 million N95 masks weeks ago — Feds just sent thousands of the wrong type

10 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Illinois requested more than a million protective N95 masks from the federal government, but the Trump administration sent 300,000 surgical masks instead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said the state purchased 5 million N95 masks, which are heavy-duty respirators relied on by health workers, and more than 5 million surgical masks, which provide less protection. The order came after the White House failed to provide the state with the N95 masks they requested weeks earlier.

Hospitals are threatening to fire doctors who speak out about poor working conditions amid coronavirus outbreak

12 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Health care professionals who speak out about their working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak are being threatened with termination by their employers, and some have already followed through, according to a report from Bloomberg.

"Ming Lin, an emergency room physician in Washington state, said he was told Friday he was out of a job because he’d given an interview to a newspaper about a Facebook post detailing what he believed to be inadequate protective equipment and testing," Bloomberg reports. "In Chicago, a nurse was fired after emailing colleagues that she wanted to wear a more protective mask while on duty. In New York, the NYU Langone Health system has warned employees they could be terminated if they talk to the media without authorization."

As thousands of Las Vegas hotel rooms sit empty, city paints ‘social distancing boxes’ in parking lot for homeless people

12 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Progressives condemned officials in Las Vegas Monday for a city plan to "shelter" some of the city's homeless population in a parking lot—even as thousands of hotel rooms in the area were empty.

After a man who had been staying at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada tested positive for the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, Clark County and Las Vegas city officials announced they had devised a plan to move people who would otherwise be staying at the shelter to a convention center parking lot. The county referred to the parking lot as a temporary "shelter" despite the fact that people staying there will be sleeping outdoors.

