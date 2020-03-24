Quantcast
GOP lawmaker slammed for claiming Democrats’ efforts to protect voters from coronavirus would be ‘the end of our republic’

Published

4 mins ago

on

One of the key provisions Democrats want included in the coronavirus aid bill is a provision to expand vote-by-mail across the nation — a measure that would let voters cast ballots without having to worry about standing in crowds or lines in public places where they could be exposed.

But as far as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is concerned, allowing people to vote by mail would be the end of America:

Commenters on social media were not impressed by Massie’s attitude:

