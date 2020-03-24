GOP lawmaker slammed for claiming Democrats’ efforts to protect voters from coronavirus would be ‘the end of our republic’

One of the key provisions Democrats want included in the coronavirus aid bill is a provision to expand vote-by-mail across the nation — a measure that would let voters cast ballots without having to worry about standing in crowds or lines in public places where they could be exposed.

But as far as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is concerned, allowing people to vote by mail would be the end of America:

Universal vote by mail would be the end of our republic as we know it. https://t.co/NSqodOXsxx — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 24, 2020

Commenters on social media were not impressed by Massie’s attitude:

Because it makes it much harder for the @GOP to suppress the Democratic vote and they know it would cost them any chance of a majority in most of the country. — Devin's Favorite Tree Stump (@DevinStump1) March 24, 2020

This is an amazing admission that Republicans can't win without voter suppression. — Artist Gail (@ArtistGailS) March 24, 2020

Yeah god forbid everyone in the country could easily vote safely and conveniently from their homes. Wouldn't want that. — PostimusMaximus (@PostimusMaximus) March 24, 2020

If everyone voted, Republicans would be extinct. So I see where you’re coming from. — Steve Zorowitz (@szorowitz) March 24, 2020

*the Applebee’s waitress tells me that my coupon for half-priced apps is expired* “This is the end of our republic as we know it.” — Brendel (@Brendelbored) March 24, 2020

I'm glad republicans are at least openly admitting now that they view increased voter participation as an existential threat to their party. — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) March 24, 2020

U.S. Congressman Tom Massie suggests the medically vulnerable should be disenfranchised from our democracy via denial of their right to vote during a global pandemic.#coronavirus #Lupus @ACLU @LupusOrg — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@SheWhoRises) March 24, 2020

I see those degrees you've listed in your profile, and once again understand from reading this tweet how competence in one's chosen field does not automatically transfer to competence in any other. We call this the Carson Rule. — Thom (@ThomboyD) March 24, 2020

Thomas Massie in 1920: Women voting would be the end of our republic as we know it. Thomas Massie in 1865: Black people voting would be the end of our republic as we know it. — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 24, 2020