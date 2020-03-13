Quantcast
GOP lawmakers blasted for hiding out while Trump bungles coronavirus response

The Republican-led U.S. Senate abandoned its responsibilities in the face of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had planned to take a recess of a week or more until some of his GOP senators realized how bad they would look, so he instead called for a recess stretching from Thursday afternoon until Monday afternoon without a legislative response to the public health emergency, reported Bloomberg.

“Donald Trump, to his credit, wants a bill,” wrote Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein. “Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats want a bill containing a number of items. Trump wants a payroll tax cut. McConnell wants … well, apparently he wants to go home for the weekend.”

McConnell doesn’t like the House proposal or the president’s proposal, but he doesn’t have one of his own.

“It’s easy to understand why McConnell doesn’t want to negotiate directly with Pelosi,” Bernstein wrote. “Even though a compromise bill supported by both of them would easily pass both chambers by veto-proof margins, it’s the kind of action that would put him in line for criticism from Trump — perhaps right away for supposedly failing to make a good deal, or perhaps later on if things go badly.”

McConnell surely understands that his Senate majority and Trump’s re-election are tied to their ability to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Bernstein said his political cowardice carries potentially grave consequences.

“What exactly would be the Senate Republican response to the events of this last week?” he wrote. “And if they don’t have any idea, why exactly are they in office?”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell smelled an evil liberal conspiracy on Thursday, one designed to steal away his decades of tireless work to kneecap the federal government. The Democratic-majority House had passed a large emergency bill, designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and McConnell was absolutely certain Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were trying to pull one over on him.

"Unfortunately, it appears at this hour that the speaker and House Democrats instead chose to produce an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances," McConnell said. He accused Democrats of exploiting this situation, saying the bill addresses "various areas of policy that are barely related, if at all, to the issue before us."

Seattle residents are struggling to find toilet paper. Hand sanitizer is sold out on Amazon, Staples, CVS, Walmart, Wallgreens and other websites. This wasn't what we were told a disaster looked like.

The Washington Post recalled in the novel World War Z a virus that spreads from China. It ultimately turns half the world into zombies. The film "Contagion" shows a highly contagious disease that kills people quickly. There are scenes of fights in grocery stores as society slowly breaks down. "San Andreas" shows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being forced to loot a shopping center for clothes after his helicopter crashes. Everyone around him is stealing televisions and other expensive items.

An anti-Trump conservative group is taking aim at the president's "grifter" children in a new series of television ads.

The Lincoln Project, an activist group of anti-Trump conservatives, is launching a new ad campaign ahead of the 2020 election showing how President Donald Trump's adult children are financially benefitting from their father serving in the White House, reported the Huffington Post.

