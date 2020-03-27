GOP operatives leave politics to cash in on coronavirus — but will be ‘incredibly sensitive to gouging’

Two Republican operatives are turning their attention to medical procurement as the world grapples with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“A longtime Republican fundraiser sent an email to his clients on Thursday abruptly announcing that he would no longer be working for them. The reason: He saw an opportunity to capitalize on the coronavirus response,” Politico reported Friday.

Gura is now selling medical equipment with fellow GOP consultant John Thomas.

“We are the largest global network of COVID-19 medical suppliers providing healthcare logistics and hard to find medical supplies to beat the outbreak,” the website for their company, which started on Monday, reads.

Politico spoke to Thomas, who said the company is “getting ready to fill 100 million-unit mask orders” of N95 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We are incredibly sensitive to gouging,” Thomas said.

Gura shuttering his firm is big news in and of itself.

“The abrupt move to shutter Gula’s firm has set the Republican operative world ablaze, with many in the business wondering about Gula’s intentions and how he was able to move so swiftly,” Politico noted. “Gula is a veteran fundraiser who’s raised money for more than two dozen lawmakers in this cycle alone, including Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Martha McSally of Arizona and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.”

Gura sent an email to his former clients explaining his move.

“Over the last 14 days I have built another business outside politics and will be focusing my full attention there,” Mike Gura said in an email. “After this email, I will be unreachable. I wish you the best of luck in politics and life.”

Alex Isenstadt, one of the authors of the story, added an additional thought on Twitter.

Isenstadt wrote this “could be the kind of activity that catches the eye of investigators.”

