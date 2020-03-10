Quantcast
GOP school board candidate whines he’s the real victim after Christian school fires him for calling ex-NAACP chief an ‘ignorant darkie’

Published

9 mins ago

on

A Republican running for school board in North Carolina was fired after using a racial slur about Black people on social media.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Eric Whitfield is on the November ballot for the Onslow County School Board. But after a Facebook post using a “controversial term” for African-Americans, while attacking the former head of the local NAACP, he is now being pressured to drop out.

“White conservatives love to see black successful men. The white conservative is the real national Association (sic) for the advancement of colored people! Conservatives love, absolutely love, voting for a successful black man. I am sorry that Mark Robinson is not under your control. I hope you get to feeling better about that,” Whitfield first posted according to screen captures.

“If you know Al, then you know the answer. He controls all of the ignorant darkies in his community. He can’t stand when they are out of his control. Al Burgess is a community organizer. When Al’s sheep see a black man succeeding then they know Al is full of sh*t with his racist garbage. Successful black people minimize the power of community organizers like Barack Obama and Al,” Whitfield then said in the comments, according to screen captures.

Whitfield was referencing Al Burgess, a member of the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board and a former Onslow County NAACP Branch president.

Whitfield’s page has now been completely deleted, though screen captures are still available (below).

Whitfield was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but he has since been fired, according to the private school.

Two sitting school board members are asking that Whitfield to get out of the race entirely and the county party chair is doing damage control.

In a statement, he complained that he was the victim of “political tactics.”

“Harming the lives of any person will never produce a solution,” Whitfield wrote. “It is clear that the liberal theme to destroy the lives of conservative minded individuals as a political tactic is in full operation during this school board race.”

You can see his comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
