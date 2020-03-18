Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator suggests it’s no big deal if coronavirus kills 11 million Americans

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel highlighted a quote from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a new interview, in which he appeared to suggest that it wouldn’t be worth shutting down the economy over the risk of 11 million Americans dying.

“I’m not denying what a nasty disease COVID-19 can be, and how it’s obviously devastating to somewhere between 1 and 3.4 percent of the population,” said Johnson. “But that means 97 to 99 percent will get through this and develop immunities and will be able to move beyond this. But we don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed by reporter Craig Gilbert, Johnson acknowledged coronavirus is much more dangerous than the seasonal flu, but added that “getting coronavirus is not a death sentence except for maybe no more than 3.4 percent of our population [and] I think probably far less.”

The United States is estimated to have around 327 million people. Doing the math, if Johnson was correct, that would still mean COVID-19 could kill 11 million Americans if the entire population was infected. By contrast, fewer than 34,000 people died in motor vehicle accidents in 2018.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Megyn Kelly scorched for complaining about criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response: ‘Stop being obtuse’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to complain that President Donald Trump is getting too much criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

I am so sick of seeking the news on Coronavirus and constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus. Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord.

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans aren’t sure who to trust on coronavirus — especially after Trump spent over a month denying it

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

It's the 49th day since the first case of coronavirus/COVID19 reached the United States, but it wasn't until day 44 that President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency and began taking the disease seriously.

Up until last Friday, the president had been calling it nothing more than the flu, saying it would be gone by April, there would be "close to zero" cases soon, it's under control because the borders are closed and more. So, it's no surprise that fewer than 40 percent of Americans trust what Trump says about the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker announces he is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Congress

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first member of Congress to have a confirmed case.

In a statement, Diaz-Balart said that he is managing well and recovering, but added, "we must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image