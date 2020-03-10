GOP senator urges Trump to wave a white flag on his trade wars in response to coronavirus epidemic

In a press release published on his website this Monday, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) revealed a slate of proposals and priorities he’s working on to “help protect Montana families and their finances during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

“Montanans and Americans shouldn’t have to choose between their paycheck, their personal health and the health and safety of others,” the press release quoted Daines as saying. “I will be working with the Trump administration, Congressional Leadership, and Republicans and Democrats in both Chambers to ensure these priorities are addressed and put forward to help protect public health and the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Among Daines’ proposals is a call for President Trump to “temporarily suspend” his tariffs “to help stabilize markets.”