GOP’s Rick Scott to self-quarantine after contact with same Brazilian official who was in contact with Trump and Pence

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced that he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who is suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump all came in contact with Brazil’s communications minister Fabio Wajngarten, who visited Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. He is now under quarantine as is Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus,” Scott’s office said in a statement Thursday. “On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not I believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.”

After speaking to the Senate physician, he said he was told his risk is low but he should self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians,” he said.

Trump also had contact with both Bolsonaro and Wajngarten, and said that he would probably cancel plans to hold a public rally in Tampa, Florida.

“We had four or five [political rallies] that we were thinking about. We had a big one in Tampa all sold out. We had over 100,000 requests for tickets but I think we’ll probably not do it because people will say it’s better to not do,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “We’ll need a little separation until such time that this goes away.”

It is unclear if the Florida rally has actually been canceled.

The White House has said that Trump had no interaction with the man on his left.