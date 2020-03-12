Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Rick Scott to self-quarantine after contact with same Brazilian official who was in contact with Trump and Pence

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced that he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who is suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump all came in contact with Brazil’s communications minister Fabio Wajngarten, who visited Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. He is now under quarantine as is Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus,” Scott’s office said in a statement Thursday. “On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not I believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.”

After speaking to the Senate physician, he said he was told his risk is low but he should self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians,” he said.

Trump also had contact with both Bolsonaro and Wajngarten, and said that he would probably cancel plans to hold a public rally in Tampa, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had four or five [political rallies] that we were thinking about. We had a big one in Tampa all sold out. We had over 100,000 requests for tickets but I think we’ll probably not do it because people will say it’s better to not do,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “We’ll need a little separation until such time that this goes away.”

It is unclear if the Florida rally has actually been canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House has said that Trump had no interaction with the man on his left.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Rick Scott to self-quarantine after contact with same Brazilian official who was in contact with Trump and Pence

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced that he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who is suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump all came in contact with Brazil’s communications minister Fabio Wajngarten, who visited Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. He is now under quarantine as is Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

"My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro's delegation tested positive for Coronavirus," Scott's office said in a statement Thursday. "On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not I believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln — it’s become a launching pad for bigots

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The GOP has an image problem. For some reason, bigots and other undesirables seem to think they can run for office as Republicans and win.Sometimes the candidates are right. More often, they’re wrong. But that’s not the issue. What’s concerning is that there’s something about the Republican Party that makes loathsome candidates think they are welcome there.It is unlikely that many Americans are paying attention to the congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. But everyone should.Arthur Jones is on the Republican ballot again. The Nazi sympathizer and Holocaust denier is makin... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Scientist explains how Trump ‘obliterated’ Obama’s pandemic response infrastructure out of spite

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The coronavirus disease that was first diagnosed in China’s Hubei province has now spread to at least 47 countries and every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. President Trump sought to play down the threat from coronavirus and announced Vice President Mike Pence would be his point person to coordinate government efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. As Trump spoke, a new milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak was reported, in a possible example of community spread: A person was diagnosed with the virus in Northern California who had not traveled to any of the affected regions of the world, nor had known contact with anyone else who did. We speak with Laurie Garrett, former senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer. She is the author of several books, including “Ebola: Story of an Outbreak,” “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance” and “Betrayal of Trust: The Collapse of Global Public Health.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image