GOP’s Thomas Massie drowned in condemnation for ‘stunt’ that could put lawmakers at risk for infection

Legislators scrambled back to Washington, D.C., for fear that a Republican representative might delay the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The bill passed 96-0 in the Senate, and House members had hoped it would pass with a simple voice vote — but lawmakers are concerned Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will demand a recorded vote.

So they’re flying back to the Capitol to avoid a delay in the emergency relief package — and lawmakers, the president and many others are furious at Massie for potentially risking additional infections with his “stunt.”

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Dear @RepThomasMassie: If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~$200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt. #thankyou — Rep. Dean Phillips (@RepDeanPhillips) March 26, 2020

Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 27, 2020

Heading to the airport now to vote in DC. am going just like every person that picks our food, works at a hospital, picks up the garbage. I am doing it because it is my fucking job. But I get a comfortable salary, our essential workers should get same. #coronavirus — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 27, 2020

Also Thomas Suozzi of New York said his message to Massie is: “Cut it out.” He also said there’s “anxiety” about being here and his family isn’t happy that he’s here. https://t.co/ToyyCcwV0R — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Massie in the House; Rand Paul in the Senate. Both selfish assholes; both from Kentucky. Along with Mitch McConnell. Who finances these legislators? Doubt it’s their constituents—they can’t afford the bribes. https://t.co/tOc61dLBqW — Dawn (@Alba_Dawn) March 27, 2020

Massie skyrocketing up the list of shit bird KY politicians, which is quite an accomplishment considering who our Senators are. — aimee (@LAimee76) March 27, 2020

Two things on this tweet. Rep Pete King R-NY not happy with Rep Thomas Massie R-KY. But King is from the New York metro area – and the White House has said people who travel from there should self-isolate for 14 days. https://t.co/t0DL4CSX0x — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 27, 2020

Heh. Thomas Massie is running against a doctor in Kentucky. https://t.co/E6aRFmOSx5 — Erik Childress (@EriktheMovieman) March 27, 2020

I hate to say it because I think you're ruining this country. However, this singular tweet is a good tweet. At least someone in the GOP is actually calling out this dumbass Massie. https://t.co/0vE4kkjLc8 — VillainousVicissitude (@VillainousVici1) March 27, 2020

It is quite the statement of his character that Thomas Massie is legitimately threatening the health of his colleagues, many in their 60s or 70s even 80s, for a stunt on a bill he knows is going to pass. I hope no one forgets what he’s done here. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) March 27, 2020

zero chance Thomas Massie can stop emergency coronavirus fiscal relief bill from passing the House by insisting on in-person roll-call vote non-zero chance that by doing so he would cause a colleague, Congressional staffer, or some other American to become infected and die — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 27, 2020