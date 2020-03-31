Quantcast
Gov. Cuomo uses his brother’s coronavirus to explain why people must stop ‘your stupid actions’ and social distance

Published

2 hours ago

on

As part of his press conference Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) noted that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19.

“Now, he is going to be fine,” said the governor. “He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine. … I spoke to him this morning and he’s going to be quarantined in his basement at home. he’s just worried about his daughter and his kids that he hopes he didn’t get them infected. You don’t really know Chris. You know, you see Chris, he has a show on at night, 9:00 on CNN, but you just see one dimension, right? You see a person in his job and in his job he’s combative and he’s argumentive and he’s pushing people but that’s his job. That’s really not who he is. He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy. And he’s my best friend.”

While the brothers never miss an opportunity to joke and jab each other, the elder Cuomo brought up their recent battle they had over their mother coming over.

“There’s a lesson in this,” the governor said. “He’s an essential worker, member of the press. So he’s been out there. If you go out there, the chance you get infected is very high. … He’s concerned about his wife and his kids. But the reason I raise it is he’s smart, he’s social distancing, yes, but he wound up exposing [himself]. People wound up exposing you and then they find out they’re positive a couple of days later.

Cuomo continued: “I had a situation with Christopher two weeks ago that I even mentioned my mother was at his house. And I said, ‘That is a mistake.’ Now, my mother is in a different situation. She’s older, and she’s healthy, but I said, ‘You can’t have Mom at the house.’ And he said ‘No, no, no, Mom is lonely. She wants to be at the house. I feel bad she’s cooped up in the apartment.’ I feel bad she’s cooped up in the apartment too but you bring her to the house, you expose her to a lot of things.”

The two ultimately got Dr. Anthony Fauci to give them a recommendation based on his expertise and Fauci agreed that exposing their elderly mother to more people put her in danger. He noted that had their mother still been at the house off and on she would now be ill.

“My brother is smart,” the elder brother said. “He was acting out of love. Luckily we caught it early enough. But it’s my family, it’s your family, it’s all of our families. And this virus is that insidious, and we have to keep that in mind, keep in mind Matilda’s Law. Remember who is vulnerable here, and protect them. You want to go out and act stupid for yourself, that’s one thing. But your stupid actions don’t just affect you.”

Watch the comments below:


‘I am scared and enraged’: Pandemic expert says CDC reaction under Trump ‘super different’ from Obama

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Pandemic expert Theresa MacPhail of the Stevens Institute of Technology said this week that she "couldn't have been more wrong" about the way the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) handled the novel coronavirus outbreak.

MacPhail told Vice that she expected the CDC to have a more "robust" response to the virus than China had.

"I just assumed that the U.S. system would be a little bit better, would be a little bit more robust and do more testing and containment than China was able to do, and I just couldn't have been more wrong," she lamented.

According to MacPhail, something changed at the CDC after President Barack Obama left office.

The Mafia’s using Facebook to whip up violence aimed at ending coronavirus lockdown in Italy’s south

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The Italian mob has been stirring up trouble and looting stores as the country endures its coronavirus crisis.

Guards stand outside grocery stores after people started refusing to pay, and clerks were too afraid of catching the virus to stop them -- and authorities believe the Mafia has been stoking the unrest before stepping in to bring order and increase their power in the southern regions, reported The Daily Beast.

Closed Facebook groups with thousands of members have been calling for riots and civil disobedience in southern Italy, which so far has escaped the grim coronavirus fate as northern regions for reasons that aren't entirely clear.

Jerry Falwell Jr seems to want credit from Trump for drinking his coronavirus Kool-Aid: op-ed

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. has reopened the school's campus in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to a report from the New York Times, “nearly a dozen” students at the evangelical school have developed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 as of this Friday, with at least one student testing positive for the virus.

Falwell, an avid Trump supporter, has consistently downplayed the severity of the pandemic, even insisting at one point that attempts to control its spread are nothing more than a plot to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency. Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Michael Gerson contends Falwell Jr's response to the crisis "indicates the staggering level of ignorance" that informs his leadership skills, as evidenced by the "constant churn of mixed messages that Falwell has contributed to our national debate."

