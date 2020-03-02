Quantcast
Connect with us

Government officials can’t even imagine damage Trump will do in a second term

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has chased off many of the government officials who constrained his power grab — and the ones who are left can hardly imagine what he’ll do in a second term.

Trump has found a willing accomplice in Attorney General William Barr — who believes in an all-power executive, but for more religious conservative reasons than his boss — and many government employees are worried about what comes next, reported The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hear a lot of people say, ‘If there’s a second term, there’s no possible way I can wait it out for another four,’” said one official in the Justice Department. “A lot of people feared how bad it could be, but we had no idea it would be this bad. It’s hard to weather that storm.”

One federal prosecutor told the magazine that his office won’t touch any case with a hint of political risk, especially immigration cases, and prosecutors believe Trump’s attacks on law enforcement are undercutting their credibility with jurors in criminal trials.

“Barr is perhaps the most political attorney general we’ve ever had,” said one longtime government lawyer. “I know from talking to friends that many of the career people are distressed about two related things. One is the sense that legal decisions are being driven to an exceptional degree by politics.”

Thousands of career officials have already left the government, and that number could skyrocket if Trump becomes further emboldened by winning a second term.

“Things can hold together to the end of the first term, but after that, things fall apart,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), who served in the State Department under the Obama administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People start leaving in droves,” he added. “It’s one thing to commit four years of your life to the institution in the hope that you can be there for its restoration. It’s another to commit eight years. I can’t even wrap my head around what that would be like.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]rawstory.com.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vicious review war erupts on Mexican restaurant’s Yelp page after they get a shout out from Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

After attending a Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, the owners of a Mexican restaurant were the subject of backlash from the President's critics, but nevertheless, they got a shout-out from Trump himself.

"The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!"

Sammy's Mexican Grill owners Jorge and Betty Rivas, who are immigrants, recently told Fox News that they have "never denied ... what we stand for and what we believe."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely remarkable’ poll uncovers a surprising amount of support for socialism in Texas

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Likely Democratic presidential primary voters in Texas and California—the two states with the most pledged delegates to award on Super Tuesday—view socialism more positively than capitalism, according to a CBS News/YouGov tracking poll released Sunday.

The survey showed 56% of Democratic primary voters in Texas and 57% in California have a favorable view of socialism. Just 37% of Democratic voters in Texas and 45% in California have a positive view of capitalism, the poll found, signaling widespread discontent with the vastly unequal economic status quo.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump insists his rallies are free from coronavirus: ‘I think it’s very safe’

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the cororavirus at his campaign rallies.

The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report.

"I think it's very safe," Trump said of his campaign events.

Trump asked about safety of attending campaign rallies amid virus spread: "I think it's very safe."

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 2, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image