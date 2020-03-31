Grocery strikes spike at Whole Foods, Instacart and Amazon as fear over COVID-19 spreads
Both grocery and delivery workers are holding strikes and walkouts this week as concerns over dangerous work conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic intensify.Employees at Amazon and Instacart went on strike Monday, while Amazon-owned Whole Foods employees are planning a walkout Tuesday.Staff at all three organizations — which do not have unions — are petitioning for safer work conditions, better pay to make up for their increased risk and extended sick leave protections.The strikes come as grocery workers become increasingly worried about their safety. An Albertsons employee in Escondido and …
Breaking Banner
Leaked document details how coronavirus stimulus package could be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration
Business Insider has obtained a 39-page document crafted by Democrats that details how they think the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package might be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration.
According to the document, the Department of Health and Human Services should review hospital reimbursement applications on a "rolling basis" as they come in to "get money into the health system as quickly as possible."
Breaking Banner
Navy captain pleads for help in extraordinary letter as coronavirus explodes on his aircraft carrier
The captain of the nuclear aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt is begging for help while the coronavirus quickly spreads among the crew.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that between 150 and 200 sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 on the carrier of more than 4,000. Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a four-page letter begging the Navy for help while they're docked in Guam.
“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote, according to the Chronicle. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”
Commentary
Meet the Yale analyst who writes Trump campaign propaganda disguised as academic analysis
A recent piece in The Wall Street Journal by Walter Russell Mead has caused a bit of a stir among the chattering classes. Headlined “The Coronavirus May Make Trump Stronger,” it argues that President Trump’s abysmal and malfeasance handling of the greatest public health emergency in a century is a feature, not a bug, in his quest for a second term.
The piece is located behind Rupert Murdoch’s pay wall, but in summary, it argues that the recent blip in Trump’s poll numbers is indicative of the vast reservoir of populist sentiment in the country. He calculates Trump voters as roughly 42 percent of all American voters, and adding what he calls the Sanders base (at 36 percent of the Democratic base, or 13 percent of national voters), he says that 55 percent of the country is solidly populist.