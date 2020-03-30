Harry and Meghan sign off royal Instagram account
Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to take a break from their royal Instagram account, they announced Monday as they prepare for life outside the royal inner circle.
“While you may not see us here, the work continues… We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the couple wrote on their “sussexroyal” Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.
The couple are due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.
“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone,” they wrote, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile.”
Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy.
They will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, while the queen and senior officials were said to have ordered them to stop using the word “royal” in their branding.
It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, but The Sun said a move to California “had been planned for some time” and that the couple had “realised Canada would not work out for various reasons”.
“They want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” a source told the tabloid.
Meghan grew up in LA and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.
Disney announced on Thursday that Meghan would narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release on Friday.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
From China to Trump — the bungling of the coronavirus testing crisis started at the beginning: report
From the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, things were bungled. In an extensive fact-check, the Washington Post walked through the timeline from the early days of the Chinese outbreak to President Donald Trump's efforts in the United States today.
The first case of COVID-19 surfaced in China in mid-November 2019 when doctors still believed it was an aggressive form of pneumonia. The spread from person to person revealed it was something more. The Post report explained that it was that point that the Chinese government should have reached out to the World Health Organization. That didn't happen until over a month later on December 31, 2019.
Breaking Banner
‘Menace to public health’: Conservative publication shredded by ex-employee for peddling pandemic misinformation
Right-wing publication The Federalist last week drew condemnation from medical experts when it published an editorial written by an unlicensed dermatologist that encouraged people to deliberately expose themselves to coronavirus as a way to bring about the pandemic's end more quickly.
Conservative writer Robert Tracinski, who worked as a writer at The Federalist for five years, has written a scathing editorial at The Bulwark in which he calls out his former employer for endangering Americans' health by publishing misinformation about COVID-19.
Breaking Banner
Investment banker preventing shuttered hospital from being reopened to take on coronavirus patients
As the city of Philadelphia braces for a surged in COVID-19-related patients, it's been looking for sites to care for the coming influx. City officials are trying to get the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital, whose 496-bed capacity would be immensely helpful, to reopen to help with the fight. But according to WHYY, negotiations with the building’s owner, investment banker Joel Freedman, are not going well.
“Mr. Freedman was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital,” city Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.