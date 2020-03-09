‘He is a monster’: George Papadopoulos’s wife divorcing him ‘after months of abuses’
Former Donald Trump advisor George Papadopoulos’s wife is leaving him, she announced on Twitter on Monday.
Simona Mangiante married Papadopoulos in 2018, after he had pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
Mangiante cited “months of abuses” and disrespect on his podcast.
Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast. I am tired of him and playing his wife . He is a monster t
— Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 9, 2020
Papadopoulos had attempted to launch his political career in last week’s Super Tuesday voting, running for a congressional seat in California.
He failed to make the general election after only receiving 2.3% of the vote.
Papadopoulos often posted photos to Twitter of him with Mangiante:
https://twitter.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1140822887730823168
Merry Christmas from the Papadopoulos family ❤️ all I need is her. @simonamangiante pic.twitter.com/eziZdABkOl
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 25, 2018
She made me shave! @simonamangiante pic.twitter.com/DUrVq3B3nj
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 15, 2018
Sunday lunch after Church with my beautiful wife @simonamangiante 🙏. Have a great Sunday! pic.twitter.com/TOggE8hJBf
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 3, 2019
Thanks to my beauty @simonamangiante for putting together such a great birthday party! pic.twitter.com/MhnAHOCaEd
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 21, 2019
In honor of #InternationalWomensDay2019, I don’t know where this man would be without her. She’s my rock. S’agapo! @simonamangiante pic.twitter.com/wwG0CcFEtL
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) March 8, 2019
Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @simonamangiante. I love you agapi. To many more great days together. The fun is just starting ❤️⭐️ #LA pic.twitter.com/9ZLVwkvrER
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) January 29, 2019
What a year #2017 almost #2018 #Mykonos #family #summer time @simonamangiante pic.twitter.com/AVbLw8UUNO
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 28, 2017
Had a wonderful time with @simonamangiante at the 2020 filming Italy Los Angeles red carpet event. 🇺🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/2giqdXMB4y
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) January 25, 2020