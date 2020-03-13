Health experts implore Trump to stop attacking China for coronavirus — for one very important reason

Health experts are telling President Donald Trump to stop blaming China for the coronavirus because their cooperation is needed in the future.

Politico reported Friday that the White House and many of the elected Republican allies are referring to the coronavirus/COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus.” In his speech to the nation Wednesday, Trump referred to it as a “foreign virus.” It’s all something experts say could harm efforts to fight the virus, while attempting to win praise from his supporters.

“It’s come amid conspiracy theories and counteraccusations from Chinese officials, some of whom are alleging the virus’s true origins lie outside China, in what U.S. officials say is a malicious effort to shift blame,” wrote Politico.

It isn’t just Trump either. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien accused China of trying to cover up the health crisis, but Trump has been talking to China and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar since mid-January

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been referring to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan coronavirus” because it began in the Chinese city. It’s causing a huge backlash from Chinese officials.

Meanwhile,”the Chinese are fighting back with their own harsh rhetoric, all while signaling that their herculean effort to eradicate the virus means the world should look to them – and not the United States — as a leader and role model,” Politico reported.

Pompeo’s team said he’s only using the term to counteract the misinformation from China.

As a panicked nation searches for someone to blame for the lack of test kits and accurate information, the president has attacked former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for the response to another virus which only had a .002 percent mortality rate. Experts are fearful that the coronavirus could kill more than 1 million Americans and far more globally.