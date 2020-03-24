Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are 7 of the most ridiculous moments from Trump’s Fox News town hall

Published

1 min ago

on

 

 

President Donald Trump’s appearance for a so-called “virtual town hall” on Fox News Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis was, as expected, filled with lies, distortions, and petty asides that characterize his favored form of rhetoric.

He’s still unable to treat the situation with the seriousness it requires, and he seems far too eager to abandon the best public health advice as he rushes forward to advocate returning to normal economic activity. Meanwhile, he’s indulging in his own petty feuds and insults to defend an abysmal federal response effort instead of showing the leadership the moment requires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are seven of the most ridiculous parts of the event:

1. Trump tried to goad Dr. Birx into attacking Gov. Andrew Cuomo.


Dr. Deborah L. Birx, one of the leading medical experts on the coronavirus task force, tried to give a serious answer explaining why New York City is suffering some of the most severe impacts from the pandemic. But Trump, obsessed with political point-scoring and blame, used the opportunity to get in a dig about Gov. Cuomo. She completely ignored his snide comment.

2. Trump tried to downplay the potential death toll of the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump either doesn’t realize that the death toll for the coronavirus could be much more significant than the cost in human life from car accidents or the flu, or he doesn’t care. And he has repeatedly neglected the observation that the timing of the coronavirus outbreak can overwhelm health systems, which may make the morality from nearly all causes worse because it impairs medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Trump picked a random date to propose resuming normal social relations and business with no clear basis in public health science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg’s Noah Smith explained why this attitude is so misguided.

4. Trump continues to refuse any responsibility for his administration’s botched testing regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also claimed that he didn’t call the tests “perfect” — but he did. And in fact, they weren’t perfect. First, many of the tests were rolled out with significant errors that made them unusable. After that problem was fixed, there were far too few tests to meet the country’s demand. The United States may now finally be getting enough tests out, but it’s much too late.

5. Trump bashed governors for requesting life-saving equipment from the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was particularly peeved at Gov. Cuomo, who said Tuesday that New York will need 30,000 ventilators to deal with the influx of patients. He said the federal government has provided 400 ventilators, and he pleaded for it to produce many more.

6. Trump was far too optimistic about what returning to normal economic activity could achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a big mistake. Trump seems to be assuming that there’s some kind of trade-off between public health and the economy. But this is not necessarily so. If the country begins to resume social contact and economic activity too soon, it could make the spread of the virus much worse, and this could be even more damaging for the economy than the initial social distancing measures. Despite Trump’s sudden embrace of the phrase, it’s far from clear that the “cure is worse than the disease.”

7. Trump claimed he made the decision in January to limit travel from China based on “instinct” and said he learned about the coronavirus through media coverage, rather than from the government he oversees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also repeatedly claimed that his initial decision to limit travel from China was extremely controversial. In fact, he received little pushback at the time. And it was far less effective than he claims.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is not a game’: Columnist warns that Trump would rather New York ‘drop dead’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, Jennifer Senior laid out how President Donald Trump has left New York to fend for itself in the midst of the coronavirus crisis — even as cases there explode to a level not seen anywhere else in the world.

"So it’s essentially come to this: President Trump is treating each of our 50 states as individual contestants on 'The Apprentice' — pitting them against one another for scarce resources, daring them to duke it out — rather than mobilizing a unified national response to a pandemic," wrote Senior. "If that’s the case, this is the episode where New York loses. The coronavirus is whipping through the state, especially New York City, at a terrifying rate. We need personnel, ventilators and personal protective equipment, stat."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s time for a national lockdown’: NYT calls for Trump to push a ‘two-week shelter-in-place order’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump pushing for society to re-open, The New York Times is urging him to do the exact opposite.

"President Trump needs to call for a two-week shelter-in-place order, now, as part of a coherent national strategy for the coronavirus to protect Americans and their livelihoods," the newspaper wrote in an editorial published Tuesday evening.

"We are not suggesting that Mr. Trump has the authority to order a national lockdown, much less advocating that he attempt to enforce one. Instead, we are urging him to use the bully pulpit to put pressure on, and provide political cover for, governors to take the hard steps that are needed," The Times explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’d rather die’: Glenn Beck joins the GOP call for old people to sacrifice themselves to coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday, right-wing shock jock Glenn Beck followed Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's lead, and suggested that older people should risk their lives and potentially expose themselves to coronavirus for the sake of the economy.

"I sincerely hope that we are not at a place, as Americans, where we are going to let the Democrats jam down the Green New Deal because we're at home panicked," said Beck. "I want to have a frank conversation with you and ask you where you stand. I mean, I'm in the danger zone. I'm right at the edge, I'm 56. In Italy they're saying if you're sick and your 60, don't even come in. So I'm in the danger zone."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image