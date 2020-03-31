Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are all the times Trump invoked national defense laws — before being reluctant to use them on coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has repeatedly resisted invoking the Defense Production Act to combat the coronavirus pandemic, only recently issuing an order under the act to produce medical equipment.

But he was much quicker to invoke the act on a number of other issues throughout his presidency — in fact, according to The New York Times, he has used it hundreds of thousands of times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chemicals used to construct military missiles. Materials needed to build drones. Body armor for agents patrolling the southwest border. Equipment for natural disaster response,” wrote Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Ana Swanson. “A Korean War-era law called the Defense Production Act has been invoked hundreds of thousands of times by President Trump and his administration to ensure the procurement of vital equipment, according to reports submitted to Congress and interviews with former government officials.”

“Invoking the Defense Production Act is hardly a rare occurrence. As recently as last summer, the Department of Defense used it to obtain rare earth metals needed to build lasers, jet engines and armored vehicles,” the report continued. “The Defense Department estimates that it has used the law’s powers 300,000 times a year. The Department of Homeland Security — including its subsidiary, FEMA — placed more than 1,000 so-called rated orders in 2018, often for hurricane and other disaster response and recovery efforts, according to a report submitted to Congress in 2019 by a committee of federal agencies formed to plan for the effective use of the law.”

The Defense Production Act gives the federal government the broad authority to direct companies to use their resources, sell to specific people, and prioritize clients in the name of national defense.

“People familiar with the president’s thinking say he has been skeptical of using the law, seeing it as anti-American,” said the report. “But politics may have also influenced Mr. Trump’s decision. The president has repeatedly tried to deflect responsibility for the most significant crisis on American soil in decades. Using the Defense Production Act would make it clear that the government is in charge.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Carnival reveals there are still over 6,000 passengers in cruise ships at sea during pandemic: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Carnival Corp., the largest cruise line in the world, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there are still over 6,000 passengers out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JUST IN to CNN - Carnival Corp. announced in SEC documents today that more than 6000 passengers remain out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) March 31, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump's speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.

Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.

Trump’s press conference started.

And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump rejects reopening Obamacare enrollment during pandemic — and sets up red states for disaster

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is refusing calls from health care experts and insurers to reopen the Affordable Care Act's enrollment period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace," wrote Susannah Luthi. "However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told POLITICO the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is 'exploring other options.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image