Here are the mean tweets Devin Nunes whined about in his new $250 million lawsuit

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filled a $250,350,000 lawsuit against The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The Fresno Republican has been filing lawsuits against critics, including his hometown paper and anonymous Twitter users — including one pretending to be a cow.

In the lawsuit, Nunes singled cited individual tweets that bothered him.

Here are the tweets cited in the lawsuit:

Trump erupted in the Oval Office at his acting director of national intelligence, derailing Joseph Maguire’s shot at getting the job permanently https://t.co/M8BVZBgySY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 20, 2020

SCOOP: After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump "dressed down" acting DNI Maguire, then appointed a loyalist to take his place. https://t.co/JNH9ZTCRSa by @nakashimae, me, and @jdawsey1 — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) February 20, 2020

The president erroneously believed that Pierson had given information exclusively to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee chairman, and it would be helpful to Democrats if released publicly. — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) February 20, 2020

This truly looks like TREASON in all but the narrowest possible sense. If confirmed, it’s utterly devastating. It points to an enemy of the nation sitting in the White House. This cannot stand if we are to survive as a sovereign constitutional republic. https://t.co/oWexilPnao — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 20, 2020

So apparently it is now "disloyal" for intelligence officials to report accurate intelligence if that information could be seen to reflect negatively on the President. We drift ever closer to authoritarianism.https://t.co/YFeJx1lJrw — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) February 21, 2020

Another new low: Trump ousts his acting DNI because a staffer told House Intel the truth – Russia, right now, is helping Trump steal the 2020 election. Fired for warning Congress about a threat to our democracy! Why do Republicans so hate America? https://t.co/YKSQwHb7jM — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) February 21, 2020

America, this is a RED ALERT. @realDonaldTrump fired the acting Director of National Intelligence for doing his job to keep America safe and protect our election from Russian attacks. Our democracy is under attack. From without and from within. https://t.co/ePaOtbzIFI — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 21, 2020

After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump soured on acting spy chief https://t.co/scALJQW1ay — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) February 20, 2020

Trump soured on Joseph Maguire, acting DNI, over perceived disloyalty – The Washington Post https://t.co/UGn7dcEqok — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2020

Trump gave acting DNI Joseph Maguire a "dressing down" in the Oval Office on Friday, angered by a congressional election threat briefing he perceived could help Democrats if leaked, sources say. @shaneharris @jdawsey1 https://t.co/GBcq0QzeBx — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 20, 2020

Just wild: Trump replaced Acting DNI Maguire because he learned that ODNI's top election security official had briefed HPSCI on 2020 preparations and wrongly believed she'd given exclusive info to Schiff. https://t.co/1sjv2j0QCu pic.twitter.com/2Cbp2bwuck — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) February 20, 2020

Trump soured on Joseph Maguire, the acting DNI, over his perceived disloyalty — even though Maguire was reporting factually on the threat assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies. https://t.co/n80yJSuH9L — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 20, 2020

Trump grew angry at Joe Maguire, his acting intel chief, on Friday, per officials, after an election threat briefing on Capitol Hill. POTUS believed there was disloyalty on Maguire's staff and they were helping Schiff. Latest w/@shaneharris & @nakashimae: https://t.co/H29Wc6hnVE — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 20, 2020

Amazing sequence DNI official briefs house intel on elex threats (her job) Trump decides with no basis that this was ploy to give ammo to Schiff. He fires DNI over this false idea and replaces with Grennell. ⁦@nakashimae⁩ ⁦@shaneharris⁩ https://t.co/GroeKoOi4n — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) February 20, 2020

Trump erupted at ex-acting DNI Maguire last week. He'd heard from a GOP ally that an official under Maguire briefed the House Intel Cmte. on election security. Trump erroneously believed the official had given info to Schiff that would be helpful to Dems.https://t.co/nMA00z0pkn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 20, 2020

Trump is actively preventing us from securing our elections. He fired acting director of national intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire for doing his job & providing Congress with a classified briefing on Russian interference. #TrumpRussia #RussianCollusionhttps://t.co/QHw3pQ2Uw0 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 21, 2020

Trump installed Ric Grenell at DNI to help facilitate Russian interference in the 2020 election. That is the story. It's hiding in plain sight. https://t.co/YNIq9FVPHE — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 21, 2020

Trump is a national security threat: Senior intelligence official told lawmakers that Russia wants to see Trump reelected – The Washington Post https://t.co/5x6qKDfc21 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 21, 2020

Trump learned about last week's briefing on Russia interference in the 2020 election from Devin Nunes, who was also with Trump on Wednesday when he announced that he was ousting acting DNI Joseph Maguire and replacing him with loyalist Richard Grenell. 1/https://t.co/0RnlqVX42O pic.twitter.com/Yx4nfPL35p — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 21, 2020

Somehow, Trump reportedly walked away with the erroneous impression that the intelligence assessment had been given exclusively to Adam Schiff, rather than to a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Wonder who gave him that impression? 2/ pic.twitter.com/4vkwMI23Mf — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 21, 2020

Conveniently for Nunes, when Trump ousted then-acting DNI Maguire after learning about the briefing, it paved the way for Richard Grenell to take his place. And guess who was just tapped to be Grenell's senior adviser? Kash Patel, a former top Nunes aide.https://t.co/kE4hVnQSOE — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 21, 2020

tldr: Devin Nunes told Trump about the intelligence briefing on Russian interference, which made Trump so mad that he got rid of the acting DNI and replaced him with Richard Grenell, who promptly tapped a former top Nunes staffer to be his senior adviser. pic.twitter.com/uKXdLITnYf — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 21, 2020

Backstory on why Trump put Grennel in the DNI job: Trump got furious when an intelligence official briefed House Intel on 2020 election security. So there will be no more of that, apparently. https://t.co/5H2WmgmiDy — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 20, 2020

Senior intelligence official told lawmakers that Russia wants to see Trump reelected https://t.co/pj7M84yiVp — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 21, 2020

Horrifying, and ironically it demonstrates that Russia is indirectly influencing the choice of America’s top intelligence official. Russia wants to further polarize our society but the biggest prize of a second Trump term would be his sidelining of NATO. https://t.co/JC9YhA8aDh — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) February 21, 2020

After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump soured on acting spy chief https://t.co/NGfK5ojTQE — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) February 20, 2020

It sure sounds like an adversary may be prepared to or in the process of placing a thumb on the scale for Trump in the 2020 election — and that Trump doesn’t want that known. This is among the many reasons why we can’t have a lackey serve as DNI.https://t.co/N6cJMJheJX pic.twitter.com/xnKw26YvQm — Ned Price (@nedprice) February 20, 2020

Any regime member who does not show complete loyalty to the dictator is shown the door. https://t.co/tmZSfZu56W — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 20, 2020

Once again, Trump's man on Capitol Hill is Devin Nunes: "Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks [on Russia working to reelect Trump] from Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.)" Support @PhilArballo2020 in #CA22https://t.co/eYJcUfFwx2 — DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) February 21, 2020

Trump’s new acting DNI is soft on Russian election interference and comes to his role after Trump became angry over something briefed to Congress about elections. We need to know more about that briefing. https://t.co/cywcd1s2ia — mark seibel (@markseibel) February 20, 2020

After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump soured on acting spy chief @nakashimae @shaneharris @jdawsey1 https://t.co/zGebw88Zp0 — Dave Clarke (@davecclarke) February 20, 2020

"It’s unclear what the official specifically said at the briefing that angered Trump, But the president erroneously believed that she had given info exclusively to Schiff, the committee chairman, and it would be helpful to Democrats if released publicly" https://t.co/UfJIy9VVYp — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 20, 2020

Wow. WaPo reports Trump soured on Maguire last week after he heard from a GOP ally that a Maguire deputy gave a classified briefing last week to House Intel on 2020 election security. Trump “erroneously believed” the official fed exclusive info to Schiff.https://t.co/oRNTa8upTj — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 20, 2020

Trump fired the Acting Director of National Intelligence because he briefed the House on 2020 election security. Now he's putting a flunky with no intelligence experience in his job. https://t.co/ciXFGRhUn7 — Swing Left (@swingleft) February 20, 2020

News –> 'It’s unclear what the official, Shelby Pierson, specifically said that angered Trump. But the president erroneously believed that she had given information exclusively to Rep. Adam Schiff & that it'd be helpful to Democrats if made public' https://t.co/KQdvvAvfe4 — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) February 20, 2020

“The president likes acting [officials] better,” one White House official told my colleagues. Yet another way the president is skirting Congress’s oversight of the executive https://t.co/TwFJ4ysIfz — Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) February 20, 2020

The greatest threat to the U.S. is Donald Trump. This tyrant MUST be defeated. He’s sick and demented. “After a congressional briefing on election threats, Trump soured on acting spy chief” – The Washington Post https://t.co/jQ3AkrqeLc — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 20, 2020

Trump reportedly replaced his acting Director of National Intelligence because he thought a classified briefing on election threats was a sign of disloyalty—all because he wrongly believed House Intel chairman Adam Schiff was the only one there to hear it.https://t.co/wUCIa0ZYt4 — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) February 20, 2020

Trump soured on acting spy chief Maguire after a GOP ally briefed Trump on a closed-door briefing on election security that a Maguire deputy had given the House Intelligence committee. By @nakashimae @shaneharris @jdawsey1 https://t.co/0Auq7BEhqh — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) February 20, 2020

"It’s unclear what the official, Shelby Pierson, specifically said at the briefing that angered Trump, But the president erroneously believed that she had given information exclusively to Rep. Adam Schiff, and it would be helpful to Dems if released …" https://t.co/nOI3QjCaWp — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 20, 2020