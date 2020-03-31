Here’s a comprehensive list of everyone Trump has blamed for his pandemic response failures

President Donald Trump infamously said that he isn’t taking any responsibility for the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has instead constantly sought to shift blame for the government’s failures onto others.

The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips has created an exhaustive list of all the people whom Trump has blamed for his own administration’s pandemic response, and it shows that the president has been willing to cast a wide net in the search for COVID-19 scapegoats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, Trump tried to blame China for not doing enough to contain the virus, even though he actually praised China for “working very hard to contain the coronavirus” back in January.

The president also falsely blamed former President Barack Obama for supposedly slowing down his administration’s production of testing kits, even though none of the rule changes about stricter testing oversight proposed under Obama were ever implemented.

Trump has also tried to blame governors for the shortage of ventilators faced by hospitals during the crisis, as he’s claimed that it shouldn’t be the federal government’s responsibility to secure medical supplies during a public health crisis.

Trump has even gone so far as to accuse governors of exaggerating the equipment that they need.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” he said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the entire list of COVID-19 scapegoats here.