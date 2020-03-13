Trump says ‘I don’t take responsibility at all’ for the testing problems — then blames Obama for not testing for Swine Flu

President Harry Truman had a famous sign on his desk reading “the buck stops here,” signifying that he was the decision-maker and responsible for the nation. When asked if he was responsible for the failures in testing for coronavirus, President Donald Trump passed the buck.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump told the crowd of press in the Rose Garden Friday.

Trump then moved on to attack former President Barack Obama for not acting on Swine Flu, or H1N1. The Obama administration declared an emergency about a week after the problem was discovered and by this time in the process they had tested 1 million people. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said that the mortality rate for the disease in the United States was 0.002 percent.

In contrast, coronavirus is likely to kill far more people.

Former Obama campaign manager Dan Pfeiffer recalled Trump’s declaration in 2016: “I alone can fix it.”

Trump in 2016: “I alone can fix it.” Trump just now: “I don't take responsibility at all" — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 13, 2020

See the video below: