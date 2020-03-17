Quantcast
Here’s the MSNBC interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that drove Trump up the wall

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a temper tantrum at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shortly after she criticized him during an interview on MSNBC.

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive,” Trump wrote on Twitter within minutes of the interview airing. “We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”

During the interview, the Democratic governor faulted the Trump administration for being slow to respond to the virus, which the president just one week ago suggested was no worse than the seasonal flu.

“As we know, the federal government hasn’t been prepared,” Whitmer said during her interview. “We on the state level, I think, are getting aggressive.”

Whitmer also slammed Trump for telling governors that they should try buying their own equipment first before looking to the federal government to assist them.

“To hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow — it’s kind of mind-boggling,” she said.

Watch the full interview below.

As the international response to the coronavirus ramps up, the inevitable damage to the world economy is unavoidable. While common sense and simple human decency would suggest that stemming the spread of infections at the price of the economy is worth it, there are some, namely conservative voices in America, who don't exactly agree.

Writing in The Week this Tuesday, Noah Millman cites the example of CNBC host Rick Santelli, who said earlier this month that "maybe we'd be just better off if we gave [coronavirus] to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn't going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture." According to Santelli, otherwise we'd be "wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies."

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

