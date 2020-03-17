Here’s the MSNBC interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that drove Trump up the wall

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a temper tantrum at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shortly after she criticized him during an interview on MSNBC.

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive,” Trump wrote on Twitter within minutes of the interview airing. “We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”

During the interview, the Democratic governor faulted the Trump administration for being slow to respond to the virus, which the president just one week ago suggested was no worse than the seasonal flu.

“As we know, the federal government hasn’t been prepared,” Whitmer said during her interview. “We on the state level, I think, are getting aggressive.”

Whitmer also slammed Trump for telling governors that they should try buying their own equipment first before looking to the federal government to assist them.

“To hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow — it’s kind of mind-boggling,” she said.

Watch the full interview below.