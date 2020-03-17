Trump lashes out at ‘failing Michigan governor’ as criticism of his coronavirus response mounts

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued lashing out at governors even as criticism mounts of his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One day after getting into a Twitter feud with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Trump targeted Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with an angry tweet.

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive,” Trump wrote. “We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”

Trump attacked Whitmer after she appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday morning and argued that the federal government needed to step up its response to the crisis.

“As we know, the federal government hasn’t been prepared,” Whitmer said during her interview. “We on the state level, I think, are getting aggressive.”

Whitmer also slammed Trump for telling governors that they should try buying their own equipment first before looking to the federal government to assist them.

“To hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow — it’s kind of mind-boggling,” she said.