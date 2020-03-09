‘He’s completely lost it’: Trump’s ‘Twitter rampage’ sparks alarm as coronavirus tanks the economy

President Donald Trump started off Monday morning with a barrage of tweets attacking his critics as the coronavirus outbreak turns into a crisis.

The president took shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the media and the Democratic Party, and he continued trying to exploit tensions between Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters and other Democratic presidential candidates.

Other social media users were alarmed by Trump’s tweets and wondered why he appeared to be so distracted from the public health crisis that’s beginning to consume his presidency.

You are not well. — Kathy Radigan (@KathyRadigan) March 9, 2020

He's completely lost it. At exactly the time we need a leader. — TavernWench 🍸 (@TavernWench) March 9, 2020

So you spent the weekend GOLFING while Coronavirus spreads and Americans are dying….. 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/754Tf6Da0H — 🌊🇵🇷Edward🇵🇷🌊 (@qqsl00king) March 9, 2020

Seriously, the Dow is set to open down 1200, the Coronavirus has doubled in count even with your weak and stingy testing criteria. Oil is falling based on a price war started by Putin to destabilize the US Shale Oul Producers. And you’ve been on a twitter rampage to distract? — Donalds Daddy (@DonaldsDaddy45) March 9, 2020

Jesus your a SICK MAN!!! — Linus Caldwell (@LinusCaldwell1) March 9, 2020

You fail to lead, and Americans’ lives are in grave danger, because you’re trapped in your own sociopathic malignant-narcissist bubble… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 9, 2020

Out mastered the deep state, how? By making yourself look like an idiot every damn day? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 9, 2020

Donald Trump is the sickest person in our government, and he seems to hate it the most, as he is always trying to ruin our country. — Natalie (@NATty_l1ght) March 9, 2020

Someone please check on this mad man. He's getting worse in real-time. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 9, 2020

Plague President* Trump is a carrier. Everything he touches gets sick and dies. From daddy's fortune to Obama's economic expansion to victims of the virus.

Now we have a combined health and financial pandemic as the Trump Stock Market Crash continues.https://t.co/PUyqHHieQk — Sonny Goldreich (@sgoldreich) March 9, 2020

Here’s how we know Trump is owned by Putin and MBS: Russia and Saudi Arabia are intentionally flooding the oil market and crashing prices, HUGELY harming US oil producers, and Trump says NOTHING. — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) March 9, 2020

People are dying of the coronavirus, the economy is worsening, Americans are panicking, and you’re tweeting about Chuck Schumer. You’re a sick, narcissistic, self-absorbed, unhinged, idiotic, sociopath. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 9, 2020

Trump is just trying to divide the Democratic party. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 9, 2020

If only the US Constitution prescribed a method for Donald Trump's staff to fight back against his incompetence. 🤔 Some sort of law or AMENDMENT that would give them the power to remove him from office before he gets us all killed. 🤔 — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) March 9, 2020

You sound like a mean girl. The Country needs a leader who will unite and have Test Kits before golfing — ✨☮💙 Kim Ruxton 💙☮✨ (@KimRuxton) March 9, 2020

You’re driving us crazy with your lies and propaganda. We need a real leader at 1600. — Mike (@ChaiMike26) March 9, 2020

You golfed all weekend. — Jim Fantini (@jimf27) March 9, 2020

Donald Trump is nothing but a divider-in-chief. Has to attack his political opponents. Has to inspire hate. Has to create distrust in government. This is what demagogues do to fear-monger for votes. Not one cross aisle unifying policy. This administration is a total farce — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 9, 2020

Racist asshole. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) March 9, 2020

We all know you told your voters to vote for who they thought was your weakest opponent in this race. They're out there voting for Bernie & requesting his supporters to vote for YOU if he doesn't make it. You are trying to manipulate this election. We see what you're doing! — BUTTER GOLEM 💅🏾🎃 (@IAmOroro) March 9, 2020

Dear racist, people are sick and some dying from #COVID19 & this is your Tweet? You played golf this weekend like fiddling while Rome is burning. Your Marie Antoinette wife is building a tennis pavilion? @GOP @GOPLeader @JoeBiden — Dist 5 Coalition (@Dist_5) March 9, 2020

He's already angry, but it has nothing to do with Warren. How much longer will today's #TrumpMeltdown last? I need to get to work. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 9, 2020

so when you shouted that Adam Schiff would "pay the price," what was that all about — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 9, 2020

Current: Category 1 Tweetstorm; 71% chance Donald Trump posted this himself. This is tweet number 33 mentioning 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer' from Donald Trump — 33 since inauguration. — Trump Weather Report (@realtrumpweathr) March 9, 2020

Trump began calling Schumer “Cryin’ Chuck” after the Senator teared up recalling family lost in the Holocaust. Trump is a disgusting man who should resign. Pass it on. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) March 9, 2020

President Trump regularly attacks federal judges by name and recently went after 2 Supreme Court Justices. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 9, 2020

This is an absolutely stupid fucking tweet. People should take precautions. The Coronavirus is deadly and has infected your supporters as well. This isn’t about politics. This just shows you don’t give a fuck about the American people. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 9, 2020