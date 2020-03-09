Quantcast
‘He’s completely lost it’: Trump’s ‘Twitter rampage’ sparks alarm as coronavirus tanks the economy

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off Monday morning with a barrage of tweets attacking his critics as the coronavirus outbreak turns into a crisis.

The president took shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the media and the Democratic Party, and he continued trying to exploit tensions between Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters and other Democratic presidential candidates.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
