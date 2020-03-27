Quantcast
'He's killing us': Outrage as Trump says hospitals need just two ventilators and FEMA balks over pricetag of buying more

Published

2 hours ago

on

There is massive outrage as many are hearing President Donald Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that New York City hospitals usually just have two ventilators while he mocked Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request – based on scientific models – for 30,000 to 40,000 of the life-saving units. That outrage is growing as more and more read The New York Times article revealing FEMA is refusing to place an order for ventilators fearing the pricetag is too high.

“I have a feeling that, a, a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be,” Trump told Hannity Thursday night.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” he said. Gov. Cuomo has asked the federal government for up to 40,000 ventilators.

“You know you go into major hospitals sometimes they’ll have two ventilators,” Trump continued. “And now, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’ so it’s a very bad situation, we haven’t seen anything like it, but the end result is we gotta get back to work.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times’ devastating report: “After Considering $1 Billion Price Tag for Ventilators, White House Has Second Thoughts” is getting tremendous attention.

“A deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of the critical lifesaving devices seemed imminent. Then the announcement was pulled back,” the Times reported. “The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive.”

President Trump just days ago had bragged about the deal, demanding the work be done immediately:

The outrage online is palpable.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
