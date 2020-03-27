‘He’s killing us’: Outrage as Trump says hospitals need just two ventilators and FEMA balks over pricetag of buying more
There is massive outrage as many are hearing President Donald Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that New York City hospitals usually just have two ventilators while he mocked Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request – based on scientific models – for 30,000 to 40,000 of the life-saving units. That outrage is growing as more and more read The New York Times article revealing FEMA is refusing to place an order for ventilators fearing the pricetag is too high.
“I have a feeling that, a, a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be,” Trump told Hannity Thursday night.
“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” he said. Gov. Cuomo has asked the federal government for up to 40,000 ventilators.
“You know you go into major hospitals sometimes they’ll have two ventilators,” Trump continued. “And now, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’ so it’s a very bad situation, we haven’t seen anything like it, but the end result is we gotta get back to work.”
On Hannity, Trump says he doesn’t believe NY Gov. Guomo actually needs the ventilators he’s asking for.
TRUMP: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” pic.twitter.com/tm6jXmPtdC
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 27, 2020
Meanwhile, The New York Times’ devastating report: “After Considering $1 Billion Price Tag for Ventilators, White House Has Second Thoughts” is getting tremendous attention.
“A deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of the critical lifesaving devices seemed imminent. Then the announcement was pulled back,” the Times reported. “The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive.”
President Trump just days ago had bragged about the deal, demanding the work be done immediately:
Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020
The outrage online is palpable.
Debating whether to spend $1 billion on breathing machines at the same time you give billionaires $175 billion is pretty much the antithesis of “pro-life,” you ghouls. https://t.co/v34JByLPXP
— ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 27, 2020
Can you imagine FDR saying, during WWII, No, the price of these bullets is too high. https://t.co/jWSSi8Jl1O
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) March 27, 2020
GM should just make the ventilators anyway, the states should scramble the money together, and Biden should promise to make the states whole when the murderer is out of the White House.
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) March 27, 2020
According to Johns Hopkins, we are now at 85,000 cases and the idea of Trump talking down the virus, not giving ventilators to states, not buying ventilators, declining requests for help from governors who ask for it –it’s rage inducing.
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 27, 2020
He’s killing us. And nobody will do anything to stop him. https://t.co/g6h6hDjzcz
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 27, 2020
They are worried the ventilators cost too much at $1 billion, but They Spent $2 Trillion on a Tax Cut for the Rich. That literally just handed them cash. Seriously, these people are mendacious morons.https://t.co/lpdP6fPeXb
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 27, 2020
so, news tonight that the Trump administration killed a deal to accelerate the production of ventilators because it was worried it’d end up with too many ventilators. https://t.co/wgz6o5pDMA
— Taniel (@Taniel) March 27, 2020
There is a term for this and it’s negligent homicide https://t.co/Zd58qWjSRU
— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) March 27, 2020
Dear @realDonaldTrump: It’s possible we have enough ventilators. Or not. For every ventilator we are short, a patient dies.
You downplayed risk of #COVID19 & now US has most cases in the world. Don’t downplay risks again & repeat the same mistake. Use the Defense Production Act. https://t.co/nIVPDJOzyz
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 27, 2020
According to the New York Times, FEMA was still weighing competing offers in order to make a recommendation to *MR. KUSHNER* https://t.co/M0YP1MpQrg
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2020
@seanhannity you know he doesn’t get it. He doesn’t care either. And people are dying because of this. You are aiding and abetting the death of our citizens. @realDonaldTrump needs to RESIGN
— Kathy Buckley (@kathyb5783) March 27, 2020
This from the man who told us it would go from 15 to 0 patients, that the virus would go away like a miracle, it would be gone when the weather warms up. So why am I not feeling good about his hunch that medical workers & patients won’t really be needing many masks & ventilators? https://t.co/xG36Gwa07v
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 27, 2020
Attention lawyers: I think there’s a class action lawsuit shaping up. The families of every person denied #ventilators in NY state should sue Jared Kushner & Donald trump PERSONALLY. I’m not opposed to criminal charges either. #GOPDeathPanels https://t.co/2M56p3KE97
— Politics In Pink (@PinkPolitical) March 27, 2020
Too much money, but was fine to give billions in tax cuts to wealthy and corporations.
After Considering $1 Billion Price Tag for Ventilators, White House Has Second Thoughts https://t.co/ihxObsDOOB
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 27, 2020
Donald Trump demanded a $500 BILLION slush fund last week to give out to corporate cronies.
Yesterday he thought $1 billion was too much to spend on life-saving ventilators.
THIS. IS. PSYCHOTIC. pic.twitter.com/ixlNMUSrgI
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 27, 2020
