‘His incompetence will cost lives’: Joe Biden goes after Trump on coronavirus in new 2020 campaign ad
Former Vice President is continuing to campaign for president in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting America.
On Saturday, Biden went after Trump on the issue of coronavirus testing.
“Where are the tests, Mr. President?” Biden asked.
Biden followed up with an online video warning that lives will be needlessly lost.
“His failure will cost lives,” the video says. “His downplaying will cost lives. His incompetence will cost lives.”
“His ego will cost lives,” the video added.
Donald Trump’s ego will cost lives. pic.twitter.com/JNcGny13KO
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Biden has one key coronavirus question he wants answered: ‘Where are the tests, Mr. President?’
Despite the inability to hold campaign rallies, the 2020 presidential campaign is continuing in spite of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
With the response to coronavirus being the top public policy discussion in America, all eyes are focused on President Donald Trump's actions.
Trump had promised the nation that he would set up COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in the parking lots of big-box retailers but has so far failed to deliver.
2020 Election
Trump’s chilling re-election calculus is to focus on economy instead of lives says former administration official: Report
Two top Washington Post journalists are out with a stunning story Saturday morning, an inside look at President Donald Trump's "risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis."
Robert Costa and Philip Rucker took a deep dive into this week's developments, writing that "in private discussions, the president has been driven much more by economic concerns, according to people involved in internal debates or briefed on them. Trump has long viewed the stock market as a barometer for his own reelection hopes, and he has been distraught at the meltdown in recent weeks. He has been inundated with calls from business leaders, wealthy supporters and conservative allies urging him to get Americans back to work and stave off further calamity, even if doing so carries health risks."
2020 Election
Swing state voters unhappy with Trump’s plan to relax COVID-19 health safety rules by Easter: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that he would like the country to return to normal by Easter, with coronavirus-necessitated social distancing measures and lockdowns phased out by that point.
But according to Axios, a recent focus group in Minnesota revealed that swing voters aren't thrilled with this idea, and do not share the president's sense of urgency to end public health measures for the sake of the economy.
The group of voters, gathered from the town of Edina, "included seven voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and one who switched from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016."