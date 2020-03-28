‘His incompetence will cost lives’: Joe Biden goes after Trump on coronavirus in new 2020 campaign ad

Former Vice President is continuing to campaign for president in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting America.

On Saturday, Biden went after Trump on the issue of coronavirus testing.

“Where are the tests, Mr. President?” Biden asked.

Biden followed up with an online video warning that lives will be needlessly lost.

“His failure will cost lives,” the video says. “His downplaying will cost lives. His incompetence will cost lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His ego will cost lives,” the video added.