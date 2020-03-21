‘Hospitals are out NOW’: Internet pounds Mike Pence for now stating medical masks will be available ‘in a matter of weeks’

Vice President Mike Pence was scorched on Twitter Saturday morning after saying medical masks will be available “in a matter of weeks” at a time when health workers are pleading for immediate help with supplies as they deal with a flood of coronavirus-afflicted patients.

Pence made the comments during a nationally televised address as the head of the coronavirus task force.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski got the criticism ball rolling by calling the vice president’s blithe lack of concern “A disgrace.”

You can see some more criticism below:

Masks available “in a matter of weeks” —VP Mike Pence. That’s a disgrace. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 21, 2020

Imagine how much better off we’d be if they had started this effort to obtain masks “weeks” ago. Then, “weeks” would be such a disgrace. But here we are. The situation is urgent, and the government continues its ongoing failure. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 21, 2020

“Millions will be available.” Didn’t we hear the same number for test kits? Yet, test kits are still scarce. — ⓛⓜⓣ° ~ 🦖🏏 🌊 (@yokoboji) March 21, 2020

Hospitals are out NOW — ꧁ MeshMN ꧂ 🇺🇸 🌊 (@xMeshMNx) March 21, 2020

We don’t *have* weeks. We barely have days. Time for the shipping clerks to get shipping. — Bob Toomey (@bob_toomey) March 21, 2020

And meanwhile in the “weeks” we wait for millions of masks, how many times will I be unnecessarily exposed to coronavirus? — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) March 21, 2020

The Trump administration was told in January that coronavirus was likely to become a pandemic.

They refused to act for fear of spooking the markets, losing weeks of time to prepare that we won’t get back. #TrumpPlague https://t.co/7Wm1GW7JmP — KD (@Fly_Sistah) March 21, 2020

They should have been ready 2 months ago. — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) March 21, 2020

I mean, they’ve only had since January to prepare. — Fire the Fool (@FIRE_THE_FOOL) March 21, 2020

