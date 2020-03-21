Quantcast
'Hospitals are out NOW': Internet pounds Mike Pence for now stating medical masks will be available 'in a matter of weeks'

March 21, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence was scorched on Twitter Saturday morning after saying medical masks will be available “in a matter of weeks” at a time when health workers are pleading for immediate help with supplies as they deal with a flood of coronavirus-afflicted patients.

Pence made the comments during a nationally televised address as the head of the coronavirus task force.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski got the criticism ball rolling by calling the vice president’s blithe lack of concern “A disgrace.”

You can see some more criticism below:

