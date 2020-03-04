Quantcast
‘How a real president talks’: Obama praised for his ‘perfect’ coronavirus response as Trump rants about his enemies

This Wednesday morning, former President Barack Obama chimed in on the burgeoning coronavirus crisis, tweeting out a message encouraging people to take the necessary health precautions and to “follow the science.”

“Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities,” Obama wrote. “Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science.”

Many saw Obama’s words as a reminder of how things were before the Trump era, where a president chose sanity and rational rhetoric over divisiveness and hostility towards science.

