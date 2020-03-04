‘How a real president talks’: Obama praised for his ‘perfect’ coronavirus response as Trump rants about his enemies

This Wednesday morning, former President Barack Obama chimed in on the burgeoning coronavirus crisis, tweeting out a message encouraging people to take the necessary health precautions and to “follow the science.”

“Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities,” Obama wrote. “Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science.”

Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020

Many saw Obama’s words as a reminder of how things were before the Trump era, where a president chose sanity and rational rhetoric over divisiveness and hostility towards science.

This is perfect messaging at this moment for USA and #COVID19 .

Thank you @BarackObama https://t.co/Uucgp8AUUB — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 4, 2020

Thank you! This is how a real President talks! — James Hoffmann (@JamesHoffmann3) March 4, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Please take notes on the above. That is how a President does it. Thx,

America — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 4, 2020

Dear Mr President, Please could you take over for a few months?

Asking in behalf of the planet. Kind regards, Literally everyone. — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) March 4, 2020

THIS is how a President communicates to the public during a time of worry.https://t.co/R3LWTOT9am — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) March 4, 2020

Leadership. Sober, calm, clear, concise leadership. Thank you President Obama. Appreciate this.! — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) March 4, 2020

HELP US — Giana Mucci (@RatedGiana) March 4, 2020

A President focused on helping the people and not sending out self-serving mean tweets. We miss you, man! — BaBa🇺🇸🧢⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 4, 2020

Wow actual complete sentences without spelling errors. I missed this soooooo much….. — Brooklyn Kid 718 (@BigLdaGod) March 4, 2020

Thank you. We miss your leadership, intelligence, integrity, and complete sentences. — Francis (@Headfullofnigh1) March 4, 2020

Don’t worry, Mr. President. Mike Pence is going to pray away the coronavirus just like he prayed away HIV and his own sexual orientation. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) March 4, 2020

Thank you President Obama. This is the way a President behaves.❤️ — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) March 4, 2020

Current POTUS ranting about election coverage slinging juvenile insults at “mini Mike” and “Pocahontas.” Former President Obama sending out public health tips and prevention measures for our current public health emergency.

Thank you @BarackObama https://t.co/zczUsh9TXe — Bill Maxwell 🌊REMOVE TRUMP 2020🌊 (@Bill_Maxwell_) March 4, 2020