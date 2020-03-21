How Elizabeth Warren lost the White House but became the president of US ideas
Nobody — well, at least before the coronavirus crisis, anyway — would have blamed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren if she had spent most of March sheltering in place on a Caribbean beachfront, sipping a Michelob Ultra and looking up a big blue sky instead of a glass ceiling.After all, it was only about two weeks ago (even if it feels like two years, or maybe 20) that Warren put a halt to probably the most grueling white-collar job anyone could imagine, running to become the 46th president of the United States. And the 70-year-old former Harvard Law professor ran harder than most, literally …
A fight over fracking at a Pennsylvania steel mill is forcing a reckoning among Democrats
BRADDOCK, Pa. — About a year ago, Chardaé Jones finally had enough money to pay off some student loans and move out of her parents’ house into a third-floor apartment across the street from a steel mill that helped build America.When Jones, 31, looked out her window at night at the mill Andrew Carnegie built 145 years ago, she wrote down what she saw and heard:Jones grew up in Braddock, a town of 2,114 people about 11 miles southeast of Pittsburgh on the Monongahela River, and last year became mayor. She was used to the pollution. What she found more troubling was U.S. Steel’s plan, in the wor... (more…)
Donald Trump is going to have a big Donald Trump problem in November
Donald Trump and his advisors believe that "his reelection hopes hinge almost entirely on his ability to manage" the coronavirus crisis, according to Politico. "While they acknowledge his initial response was lacking and that the virus poses a mortal threat to his 2020 prospects, they foresee a possible silver lining. If the virus passes and businesses and schools reopen before the election, they say, the president could present himself as the protagonist in an American comeback story." Trump is ostentatiously trying to sell himself as a steely-eyed "wartime president."
Tulsi Gabbard quits campaign – says voters have chosen Biden
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign, and says "it's clear" former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen by the voters.
Gabbard suggested the coronavirus pandemic led to her decision to suspend her campaign, and says she can serve the U.S. best by being a member of Congress and in the military if the Hawaii governor calls up the National Guard.
Important announcement. From Oahu, Hawai?i. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/XcHshtgVYA