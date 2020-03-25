How people with compromised immune systems are staying safe amid coronavirus

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thinks Senate Democrats should go ahead and bail out President Donald Trump's hotels and other properties so he'll focus on public health instead of his own bottom line.

The "Morning Joe" host called on lawmakers to waive their objection to sending coronavirus relief to properties owned by Trump and his family, saying he's been worried about the president's priorities.

"I think if the Senate hasn't completed writing this bill," Scarborough said, "I think it's extraordinarily important for the health of this nation, and I just got a note, I've been worried about this all night and I just got a note from an ambassador who has the same concerns, it's extraordinarily important that Donald Trump's own companies are not exempted from this bill, from this relief because by exempting Donald Trump's companies, you give him the worst incentives to reopen this government -- or to reopen this country quickly."