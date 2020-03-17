How Siberian horses became an unlikely climate hero in the Arctic
In the Arctic, the thawing permafrostpresents a huge risk to the environment. It is both caused by and contributing to climate change, releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as temperatures warm.Surprisingly, herds of Siberian horses and other animals may hold the solution.New research conducted in Russia shows how Arctic creatures like horses, bison, and reindeercan actually slow downthe thawing of soils that were once permanently frozen.Together, these herds could potentially preserve as much as 80 percent of the world's soil through the year 2100, according to the study.
No evidence dogs and cats can get coronavirus
It's natural to worry about those you love during a public health scare, and you love your pets.The good news is that there is no evidence your dog or cat can contract the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said.The concern arose after a dog in Hong Kong tested "weakly positive" for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."The dog has a low-level of infection and it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission," Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department wrote in a fact sheet recently.Veterinarians and WHO said the virus might have been in the dog's nose.
If you’re taking your temperature because of the coronavirus, 98.6 isn’t the normal body temperature anymore
CHICAGO — For centuries, 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit was said to be the average, normal body temperature. It's not.More recently, researchers have known normal body temperature is actually lower than 98.6 and can vary by gender, size, age, time of day and other factors. But now there's also evidence that shows we've been cooling off since the 19th century when 98.6 was established as "normal."As the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, continues to spread, temperature checks are necessary for those feeling ill, public health officials say. Fever, along with coughing and shortness of breath, make up the symptoms.
Trump’s lethal lies: We don’t yet know the truth about all the damage he’s done — and undoing it will be a long term process
Donald Trump has responded to a public health emergency affecting the entire American public with a startling combination of ignorance, arrogance and total incompetence. His two closest advisers, Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, are a white supremacist and real-estate plutocrat, respectively, with no expertise in public health, viral biology or epidemiology.
Trump has commanded that scientists and other experts whom he deems insufficiently loyal should be systematically purged from the federal government. As part of his racist vendetta against Barack Obama's administration, federal programs designed to help prevent pandemics and other diseases, both in America and around the world, were terminated. Because Donald Trump and other Republicans have no conception of the public good, the federal government has been hollowed out, leaving it crippled in its ability to respond to a large-scale public crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.