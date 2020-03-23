Quantcast
‘I saved thousands of lives’: Trump demands credit for his handling of coronavirus in Twitter tantrum

1 min ago

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand more credit for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that his political opponents had called him “xenophobic” for his travel restrictions, but that they had saved “thousands of lives.”

There remains little evidence that the president’s travel restrictions have made any meaningful difference on coronavirus cases. Moreover, lack of testing and mixed messaging from the White House on proper social distancing protocols have continued to frustrate the health care system’s efforts to contain the outbreak.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump ‘losing his patience’ with Dr Anthony Fauci correcting his false medical claims: report

42 mins ago

March 23, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is "losing his patience" with virologist and coronavirus task force official Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has frequently contradicted him when he has made false medical claims about the spread or prevention of the disease.

"Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has grown bolder in correcting the president’s falsehoods and overly rosy statements about the spread of the coronavirus in the past two weeks — and become a hero to the president’s critics because of it. And now Mr. Trump’s patience has started to wear thin," wrote Maggie Haberman. "So has the patience of some White House advisers, who see Dr. Fauci as taking shots at the president in some of his interviews with print reporters while offering extensive praise for Mr. Trump in television interviews with conservative hosts."

This city reversed course and declared pot shops and liquor stores ‘essential businesses’ during shelter at home order

49 mins ago

March 23, 2020

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t a recommendation anymore. People need to stay at home,” Hancock demnaded at a press conference. “We will enforce when and where necessary.”

That tune changed within hours, The Denver Post reports.

"At first liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops didn’t make the list of essential businesses," the newspaper noted.

‘This kind of numbnutterery will kill people’: Texan blasted for saying elderly should sacrifice themselves

1 hour ago

March 23, 2020

On Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Fox News that older Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to keep working and maintain the economy.

Patrick's comments were met with horror and disbelief on social media.

Is... Dan Patrick really just telling old people "if you die, you die"? https://t.co/oyTMszt1zc

