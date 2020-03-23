‘I saved thousands of lives’: Trump demands credit for his handling of coronavirus in Twitter tantrum

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand more credit for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that his political opponents had called him “xenophobic” for his travel restrictions, but that they had saved “thousands of lives.”

….us since the beginning of this crisis.” They meant the opposite? Forgot to mention that I closed our Country to China (and Europe) very early, long before it was considered acceptable to do so. Sleepy Joe said I was “xenophobic”, but I saved thousands of lives! Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

There remains little evidence that the president’s travel restrictions have made any meaningful difference on coronavirus cases. Moreover, lack of testing and mixed messaging from the White House on proper social distancing protocols have continued to frustrate the health care system’s efforts to contain the outbreak.