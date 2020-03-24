Quantcast
'I take no joy in saying this': CNN's Sanjay Gupta issues frightening warning about COVID-19 spread

March 24, 2020

During a panel discussion on CNN’s “New Day,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized indications by Donald Trump that he is thinking of relaxing social separation standards during the coronavirus pandemic because he is trying to boost the economy of the U.S.

Speaking with hosts John Berman, the doctor said the country is only now beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 spread and is likely to explode due to lack of testing.

He then turned to the example of how the coronavirus response has been playing out in Hong Kong.

“This was the model that a lot of people were holding up,” he relayed. “They had a relatively low case volume of confirmed cases and then, you know, the sense was a little bit of complacency — take the foot off the gas a little bit and within a few days, you saw the number of cases double.”

“Many of those cases, to be fair, were cases that were imported, coming from other countries and then starting to circulate within Hong Kong again,” he continued. “But, look, you don’t have to look throughout history, but you can just look around the world right now to see what happens if you start to pull back on some of these measures. I worry that we could have the worst of both worlds in the sense that the numbers go up again significantly as they already are, and we don’t have any benefits to the economy that people are trying to balance this with.”

“Because, you know, we’ll be dealing with this for a much longer time at a higher volume,” he warned. “So Hong Kong a cautionary tale. People should read about what’s happening in Hong Kong, understand that and it might give a better sense of what to try to avoid here.”

He then added, “I take no joy in saying this.”

Watch below:


March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump was taking exactly the wrong approach in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The president has started talking about ending social distancing next week to jump-start the stock market, but the "Morning Joe" host said this was actually a time when the best political decision was the same as the morally right thing to do.

"This is one of the rare times that everything that a politician wants, can be achieve achieved by one approach," Scarborough said. "You take care of the health care crisis, the underlying economic crisis will follow, and your political crisis will be alleviated. If you don't take care of the health care crisis, if you do half measures, instead of being like Wuhan -- it did begin there, you can be offended if you want to, but that's where it began -- this morning, Wuhan went back to work. Rush hour is starting back again. They took strict measures, severe measures, and they were able to kill the virus, or cut down on the virus enough, where they can go back to work."

March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games have bee postponed.

Olympic chief Thomas Bach held talks with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as they came under intense pressure to act quickly and postpone the Tokyo Summer Games because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The United States became the latest team to urge a postponement of the July 24 start date, a day after Canada and Australia both pulled out and with Britain also expected to withdraw.

The virus lockdown has shut down competition, including Olympic qualifiers, and made training not just difficult but also dangerous, as athletes risk contracting or spreading COVID-19.

